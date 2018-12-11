KDE: QtWayland, FreeBSD, Kolorfill
DMA-Buf Support in QtWayland for Client Buffers
Sharing buffers between Wayland clients and the Wayland compositor is a good idea to avoid unnecessary buffer copies. For doing buffer sharing, however, descriptors are needed that explain the client’s buffer memory layout to the compositor (look here for more details about DMA buffer modifiers and look here for more background about buffer sharing). For dealing with this task, there is a Wayland protocol extension called “linux_dmabuf_unstable_v1”, which introduces a communication interfaces between Wayland client and compositor to provide buffers in the form of file handles and to describe them with so-called buffer modifiers, such that the compositor is able to understand the memory organization of the received buffers.
During the hacking hours of last Akademy I started to look into this topic and how to introduce the DMA client buffer handling interface into the QtWayland compositor framework. My main focus for this protocol extension was not on the rendering speed aspect alone though, but to make QtWayland based compositors available on the i.MX6 hardware with the etnaviv open source driver (for details why linux_dmabuf_unstable_v1 is required for this, see this blog post about making Weston compatible with etnaviv).
KDE4ward on FreeBSD
KDE4 is deprecated in FreeBSD. Even more: kdelibs4 doesn’t build on 12-STABLE because of changes in OpenSSL. The KDE-FreeBSD has decided not to put any effort into reconciling long-EOL’ed software with current dependencies.
Of course, we don’t want to lose software if we can help it. So there is a wiki page detailing which packages there are and what we are doing about it. (The Debian wiki page for the same is quite useful, too; both wiki pages address the broader issue of removing Qt4)
Kolorfill 0.1.0 released
Continuing in Aurelien Gateau‘s release month, where I recently joined in with Kookbook, I’m now also following up with Kolorfill, an app I also described in the past.
It is a simple flood filling game written using the amazing Kirigami framework.
