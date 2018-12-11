Programming: GNU Parallel, Python, VIM, Erlang
GNU Parallel 20181222 ('Jacob Sparre') released
GNU Parallel 20181222 ('Jacob Sparre') has been released.
Weekly Python StackOverflow Report: (clvii) stackoverflow python report
Dynamic function creation at run time with Python's eval built-in
Create a thumbnail with pillow
My small vim and tmux flow cheatsheet
I know that there are way too many vim and tmux cheatsheets out there. I want to share mine with a little timeline touch. It tries to capture frequent keys during my whole dev session. Any recommendation is welcome.
The Most Important Tip for Beginner Software Engineers Is…
Work the solution out on paper in steps, then start writing the code for it. Don’t get tangled in the code and software design.
Ode to Erlang
I wrote this blog post for myself. Myself from 10 years ago, to be precise. This is a post I wish I could send back in time and show to myself. I’m sure it would change my direction and career. If you have heard about Erlang but are not sure if it is worth giving it a try…or you just love Erlang and would like to hear my praise for it, please read on. I really hope this will be pleasant and fun read as it was for me writing it.
I have been professional software developer for a long time now. Double this time for developing for fun, hobby and well… just myself. In a recent years I have questioned myself and have realized that pretty much all of the languages that I used or currently use are imperative ones. That question led to another - why is that so?
Visiting family for Christmas? Replace Windows 10 on their computer with Peppermint OS 9 Respin Linux distro
Every year, millions of Americans get together with family on Christmas. Many adult kids return to a single parent's home to celebrate -- or a house shared by both parents if they beat the odds and aren't divorced. While there, if you know about tech, you may get asked to fix your mom or dad's computer. Be it malware or something else, this can be quite the frustrating task. Look, I know you are happy to help them, but you just want to relax and enjoy the holiday, right? How can you get the nightmare of fixing their Windows-based PC to stop? This Christmas, you should give them the gift of a stable and secure operating system that doesn't spy on them. Enter Linux. Yes, a Linux distribution can stop this woe, giving your family member a more secure platform that is less susceptible to malware (and less likely to need your fixing). If they live in the web browser anyway, Windows is just a liability these days. What if I told you that there was a Linux distribution that you could loosely tie into the holiday? Well, candy canes are traditionally peppermint flavored, and wouldn't you know it, there is a new version of the excellent Peppermint OS out now! Called "9 Respin," it is a refresh of the previously released Peppermint OS 9 -- this time with many improvements and changes.
Open Hardware: MIPS and Porting Alpine Linux to RISC-V
today's howtos
Ubuntu 2018 Recap: From Memory Leak to Marvellous LTS
Ubuntu began the year on a buoyant note, carried high by a wave of (much-needed) positive press resulting from the release of Ubuntu 17.10 ‘Artful Aardvark’ a few months prior. But with a new long-term support release looming large, a reimagined installer to debate, and a gaping memory hole to plug in GNOME Shell, the rest of 2018 was a little less plain sailing for Ubuntu’s engineers! In this post we take a look back at Ubuntu’s key moments in 2018, plus give a shout-out to the notable Snap app releases that showed up along the way…
