World’s Fastest Supercomputer Now Running Production Workloads at ORNL
-
Red Hat revenue jumps to $847m in third quarter
Subscription revenue for the quarter was $741 million, also up 13%. Subscription revenue from infrastructure-related offerings for the quarter was $534 million, an increase of 8% year-on-year, and subscription revenue from application development-related and other emerging technology offerings for the quarter was $207 million, an increase of 28%.
-
You wait for one IT giant to show up with its sales figures, then two come at once: Red Hat, Oracle
Red Hat reported $847m in total fiscal Q3 2019 revenue, a 13 per cent increase from a year earlier, or 15 per cent in constant currency. That sales number also just missed Wall St's expectations.
The open-source code and Linux biz said its subscription revenue, representing 87 per cent of total revenue, reached $741m in the three months to November 30, also up 13 per cent or 15 per cent in content currency.
-
Shareholder files suit over IBM-Red Hat deal
-
Red Hat Hit With Securities Suits Over $34B IBM Deal
Red Hat Inc. faces two would-be class suits over IBM's proposed $34 billion acquisition of the open source software firm...
-
Amid $34B IBM deal, Red Hat goes to court to squash infringement allegations
As it awaits a shareholder vote on its $34 billion buyout by IBM, Red Hat is accusing another company of casting “uncertainty” over the patent rights [sic]...
-
What's the future of managers?
-
How agencies ensure software containers don’t add complexity
Software containers and APIs are familiar tools to IT teams and provide multiple benefits to agencies as they move to the cloud and distributed IT environments, IT architect experts say in a new podcast.
However, government agencies need to stay focused on how these tools connect back to their infrastructure and ensure they don’t inadvertently add more complexity to the agency’s IT environment.
-
Kubernetes Security Flaw Expected, Won’t Be the Last
Container security experts warn that the recently discovered – and rapidly patched – Kubernetes security flaw will not be the last. And, most say that’s a good thing.
“There are always going to be vulnerabilities,” explained Rani Osnat, vice president of product marketing at Aqua Security. “The fact that one was found was to be expected. And I expect more will be found going forward. That’s just what should be expected with software.”
-
Containers Are Poised To Quash VMware In 2019
-
IBM’s $37 Billion Acquisition of Red Hat
This acquisition brings together the best-in-class hybrid cloud providers and will enable companies to securely move all business applications to the cloud. Companies today are already using multiple clouds. However, research shows that 80 percent of business workloads have yet to move to the cloud, held back by the proprietary nature of today’s cloud market. This prevents portability of data and applications across multiple clouds, data security in a multi-cloud environment and consistent cloud management.
[...]
Michelle Davis, Red Hat’s senior solutions architect says, “federal, state and local agencies are looking at these technologies to enhance and improve their software delivery lifecycle and to put governance around their services.”
-
IBM's $34 billion Red Hat acquisition came after deal talks with Microsoft, Google, and Amazon, sources say
Microsoft, Google, and Amazon all engaged in deal discussions with Red Hat and looked closely into an acquisition in the months and weeks before Red Hat struck a deal with IBM, according to sources familiar with the deal.
-
IBM’s New Battle in the Cloud
IBM’s purchase of Red Hat is the largest acquisition in the history of software. According to The Wall Street Journal, this $33 billion acquisition is expected to shore up IBM’s position in cloud computing services. Yet, this is an expensive bet to seek parity with other cloud service providers like Amazon, Google, and Microsoft. Just a few years back, IBM was betting the farm on artificial intelligence through its Watson platform. That strategy has yet to deliver promised results. Is it going to be any different this time with Red Hat?
-
Why Did IBM Sell Lotus and Other Software Products to HCL?
-
Why IBM is selling its e‑commerce platform business
If IBM's deal to sell $1.8 billion worth of its software products to India-based HCL goes through, IBM will no longer have a commerce platform.
-
Red Hat Takes On VMware, Nutanix For Hyperconverged Storage
Hyperconverged infrastructure has been with us for a while now, and it looks like the technology is still a growing market, if analyst figures can be believed. A recent survey from IDC found that revenue from hyperconverged systems grew 78.1 percent year-on-year for the second quarter of 2018, generating $1.5 billion worth of sales, while the hyperconverged segment now accounts for at least 41 percent of the overall converged systems market.
What this tells us is that hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) is turning out to be an attractive proposition for a much broader range of use cases within organizations than the niche areas it was originally created to address, which included providing the infrastructure for operating a virtual desktop environment for employees.
-
The Kubernetes Top 5 Hits of 2018
Kubernetes went from a fun project in 2017 to the breakout hit of the cloud computing space in 2018. It seemed that just about every cloud provider, software platform vendor, or service provider included Kubernetes in at least one – if not all – of their announcements this year.
The Kubernetes community reciprocated that love by drastically evolving the platform. This included expanding its capabilities and focusing on greater stability and maturity. But challenges remain in terms of surmounting hurdles that are preventing broader adoption.
With that in mind, we present the top five biggest Kubernetes trends from 2018.
-
This new Kubernetes tech turned KubeCon talk into mob scene
What is the maturation of the Kubernetes open-source container-orchestration system good for? Open source has kneaded and Karate-chopped the kinks out of the platform for orchestrating containers (a virtualized method for running distributed applications). So now what? It runs more reliably in enterprises. There’s that. It might also run a whole stack much the same way it runs a containerized app.
-
