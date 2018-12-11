Language Selection

Red Hat and Servers, IBM, Containers

Red Hat
Server
  • World’s Fastest Supercomputer Now Running Production Workloads at ORNL
  • Red Hat revenue jumps to $847m in third quarter

    Subscription revenue for the quarter was $741 million, also up 13%. Subscription revenue from infrastructure-related offerings for the quarter was $534 million, an increase of 8% year-on-year, and subscription revenue from application development-related and other emerging technology offerings for the quarter was $207 million, an increase of 28%.

  • You wait for one IT giant to show up with its sales figures, then two come at once: Red Hat, Oracle

    Red Hat reported $847m in total fiscal Q3 2019 revenue, a 13 per cent increase from a year earlier, or 15 per cent in constant currency. That sales number also just missed Wall St's expectations.

    The open-source code and Linux biz said its subscription revenue, representing 87 per cent of total revenue, reached $741m in the three months to November 30, also up 13 per cent or 15 per cent in content currency.

  • Shareholder files suit over IBM-Red Hat deal
  • Red Hat Hit With Securities Suits Over $34B IBM Deal

    Red Hat Inc. faces two would-be class suits over IBM's proposed $34 billion acquisition of the open source software firm...

  • Amid $34B IBM deal, Red Hat goes to court to squash infringement allegations

    As it awaits a shareholder vote on its $34 billion buyout by IBM, Red Hat is accusing another company of casting “uncertainty” over the patent rights [sic]...

  • What's the future of managers?
  • How agencies ensure software containers don’t add complexity

    Software containers and APIs are familiar tools to IT teams and provide multiple benefits to agencies as they move to the cloud and distributed IT environments, IT architect experts say in a new podcast.

    However, government agencies need to stay focused on how these tools connect back to their infrastructure and ensure they don’t inadvertently add more complexity to the agency’s IT environment.

  • Kubernetes Security Flaw Expected, Won’t Be the Last

    Container security experts warn that the recently discovered – and rapidly patched – Kubernetes security flaw will not be the last. And, most say that’s a good thing.

    “There are always going to be vulnerabilities,” explained Rani Osnat, vice president of product marketing at Aqua Security. “The fact that one was found was to be expected. And I expect more will be found going forward. That’s just what should be expected with software.”

  • Containers Are Poised To Quash VMware In 2019
  • IBM’s $37 Billion Acquisition of Red Hat

    This acquisition brings together the best-in-class hybrid cloud providers and will enable companies to securely move all business applications to the cloud. Companies today are already using multiple clouds. However, research shows that 80 percent of business workloads have yet to move to the cloud, held back by the proprietary nature of today’s cloud market. This prevents portability of data and applications across multiple clouds, data security in a multi-cloud environment and consistent cloud management.

    [...]

    Michelle Davis, Red Hat’s senior solutions architect says, “federal, state and local agencies are looking at these technologies to enhance and improve their software delivery lifecycle and to put governance around their services.”

  • IBM's $34 billion Red Hat acquisition came after deal talks with Microsoft, Google, and Amazon, sources say

    Microsoft, Google, and Amazon all engaged in deal discussions with Red Hat and looked closely into an acquisition in the months and weeks before Red Hat struck a deal with IBM, according to sources familiar with the deal.

  • IBM’s New Battle in the Cloud

    IBM’s purchase of Red Hat is the largest acquisition in the history of software. According to The Wall Street Journal, this $33 billion acquisition is expected to shore up IBM’s position in cloud computing services. Yet, this is an expensive bet to seek parity with other cloud service providers like Amazon, Google, and Microsoft. Just a few years back, IBM was betting the farm on artificial intelligence through its Watson platform. That strategy has yet to deliver promised results. Is it going to be any different this time with Red Hat?

  • Why Did IBM Sell Lotus and Other Software Products to HCL?
  • Why IBM is selling its e‑commerce platform business

    If IBM's deal to sell $1.8 billion worth of its software products to India-based HCL goes through, IBM will no longer have a commerce platform.

  • Red Hat Takes On VMware, Nutanix For Hyperconverged Storage

    Hyperconverged infrastructure has been with us for a while now, and it looks like the technology is still a growing market, if analyst figures can be believed. A recent survey from IDC found that revenue from hyperconverged systems grew 78.1 percent year-on-year for the second quarter of 2018, generating $1.5 billion worth of sales, while the hyperconverged segment now accounts for at least 41 percent of the overall converged systems market.

    What this tells us is that hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) is turning out to be an attractive proposition for a much broader range of use cases within organizations than the niche areas it was originally created to address, which included providing the infrastructure for operating a virtual desktop environment for employees.

  • The Kubernetes Top 5 Hits of 2018

    Kubernetes went from a fun project in 2017 to the breakout hit of the cloud computing space in 2018. It seemed that just about every cloud provider, software platform vendor, or service provider included Kubernetes in at least one – if not all – of their announcements this year.

    The Kubernetes community reciprocated that love by drastically evolving the platform. This included expanding its capabilities and focusing on greater stability and maturity. But challenges remain in terms of surmounting hurdles that are preventing broader adoption.

    With that in mind, we present the top five biggest Kubernetes trends from 2018.

  • This new Kubernetes tech turned KubeCon talk into mob scene

    What is the maturation of the Kubernetes open-source container-orchestration system good for? Open source has kneaded and Karate-chopped the kinks out of the platform for orchestrating containers (a virtualized method for running distributed applications). So now what? It runs more reliably in enterprises. There’s that. It might also run a whole stack much the same way it runs a containerized app.

Programming: GNU Parallel, Python, VIM, Erlang

Security: Back Doors, BGP and Firmware Update

  • Feds Charge Three in Mass Seizure of Attack-for-hire Services

    Authorities in the United States this week brought criminal hacking charges against three men as part of an unprecedented, international takedown targeting 15 different “booter” or “stresser” sites — attack-for-hire services that helped paying customers launch tens of thousands of digital sieges capable of knocking Web sites and entire network providers offline.

  • How 3ve’s BGP hijackers eluded the Internet—and made $29M

    Late last month came word of a new scheme. In one of the most sophisticated uses of BGP hijacking yet, criminals used the technique to generate $29 million in fraudulent ad revenue, in part by taking control of IP addresses belonging to the US Air Force and other reputable organizations.

    In all, "3ve," as researchers dubbed the ad fraud gang, used BGP attacks to hijack more than 1.5 million IP addresses over a 12-month span beginning in April 2017. The hijacking was notable for the precision and sophistication of the attackers, who clearly had experience with BGP—and a huge amount of patience.

  • Logitech disables local access on Harmony Hubs, breaks automation systems [Update]

    Update, Dec 21, 2:47pm: In response to customers' frustration, Logitech issued another statement today with instructions on how to enable private local API controls. The company created a new XMPP beta program that will give users access to the local controls that were removed in the most recent Harmony Hub firmware update. Logitech plans to release an official firmware update with XMPP controls in January.

  • The state of RPKI: Q4 2018
    In the fall I did a blog post and talk on RPKI about how the current methods of measuring RPKI deployment are broken because they do not take into account network operators actually verifying their imported routes.

KDE: QtWayland, FreeBSD, Kolorfill

  • DMA-Buf Support in QtWayland for Client Buffers
    Sharing buffers between Wayland clients and the Wayland compositor is a good idea to avoid unnecessary buffer copies. For doing buffer sharing, however, descriptors are needed that explain the client’s buffer memory layout to the compositor (look here for more details about DMA buffer modifiers and look here for more background about buffer sharing). For dealing with this task, there is a Wayland protocol extension called “linux_dmabuf_unstable_v1”, which introduces a communication interfaces between Wayland client and compositor to provide buffers in the form of file handles and to describe them with so-called buffer modifiers, such that the compositor is able to understand the memory organization of the received buffers. During the hacking hours of last Akademy I started to look into this topic and how to introduce the DMA client buffer handling interface into the QtWayland compositor framework. My main focus for this protocol extension was not on the rendering speed aspect alone though, but to make QtWayland based compositors available on the i.MX6 hardware with the etnaviv open source driver (for details why linux_dmabuf_unstable_v1 is required for this, see this blog post about making Weston compatible with etnaviv).
  • KDE4ward on FreeBSD
    KDE4 is deprecated in FreeBSD. Even more: kdelibs4 doesn’t build on 12-STABLE because of changes in OpenSSL. The KDE-FreeBSD has decided not to put any effort into reconciling long-EOL’ed software with current dependencies. Of course, we don’t want to lose software if we can help it. So there is a wiki page detailing which packages there are and what we are doing about it. (The Debian wiki page for the same is quite useful, too; both wiki pages address the broader issue of removing Qt4)
  • Kolorfill 0.1.0 released
    Continuing in Aurelien Gateau‘s release month, where I recently joined in with Kookbook, I’m now also following up with Kolorfill, an app I also described in the past. It is a simple flood filling game written using the amazing Kirigami framework.

Visiting family for Christmas? Replace Windows 10 on their computer with Peppermint OS 9 Respin Linux distro

Every year, millions of Americans get together with family on Christmas. Many adult kids return to a single parent's home to celebrate -- or a house shared by both parents if they beat the odds and aren't divorced. While there, if you know about tech, you may get asked to fix your mom or dad's computer. Be it malware or something else, this can be quite the frustrating task. Look, I know you are happy to help them, but you just want to relax and enjoy the holiday, right? How can you get the nightmare of fixing their Windows-based PC to stop? This Christmas, you should give them the gift of a stable and secure operating system that doesn't spy on them. Enter Linux. Yes, a Linux distribution can stop this woe, giving your family member a more secure platform that is less susceptible to malware (and less likely to need your fixing). If they live in the web browser anyway, Windows is just a liability these days. What if I told you that there was a Linux distribution that you could loosely tie into the holiday? Well, candy canes are traditionally peppermint flavored, and wouldn't you know it, there is a new version of the excellent Peppermint OS out now! Called "9 Respin," it is a refresh of the previously released Peppermint OS 9 -- this time with many improvements and changes. Read more

