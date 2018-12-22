Language Selection

The Linux command line can fetch fun from afar

Linux
We're almost to the end of our 24-day-long Linux command-line toys advent calendar. Hopefully, you've been following along, but if not, start back at the beginning and work your way through. You'll find plenty of games, diversions, and oddities for your Linux terminal.

And while you may have seen some toys from our calendar before, we hope there’s at least one new thing for everyone.

Debian's call for input on wallpapers and Debian Policy call for participation

Linux in the Ham Shack, GNU World Order and Molly de Blanc on User Freedom

  • LHS Episode #265: Live Q&A / 2018 in Review
    Welcome to the final episode of 2018! In this episode, the hosts invited anyone to participate in a live Q&A and year-end wrap up. We explore the past, present and future of Linux in the Ham Shack, memories of news and important events of 2018 in the open source and amateur radio world and contemplate predictions for the future of life on planet Earth. Thank you for everyone who participated and we hope you enjoy this roundtable discussion. Happy holidays and all the best for 2019 from the LHS Crew.
  • GNU World Order 12x52
  • Molly de Blanc: User freedom (n.)
    I talk a lot about user freedom, but have never explained what that actually means. The more I think about user freedom as a term, the less certain I am about what it is. This makes it hard to define. My thoughts on user freedom are the synthesis of about ten years, first thinking about the Good behind developmental models enabled by open source through to today, where I think about the philosophical implications of traffic lights. I think I picked up the term from Christopher Lemmer Webber and it’s become integral to how I think and talk about free software and it’s value to society. User freedom is based in the idea that we have fundamental rights (I’ll use the UN’s Universal Declaration of Human Rights as my metric*) and that these extend to the digital spaces we inhabit. In order to protect these in a world ruled by software, in order to see them in practice, we need the opportunity (and freedom) to use, examine, modify, and share this software. Software freedom is what happens when our software affords us these freedoms. Free and open source software is the software embodying the spirit of software freedom.

Linux and Linux Foundation: Qualcomm CPUFreq Driver, "Advanced" Linux Sound "Architecture", and OPNFV Gambia Plugfest

  • Power Management Changes Prepped For Linux 4.21 With New Qualcomm CPUFreq Driver
    Another one of the pull requests sent in early for the Linux 4.21 kernel cycle due to the holidays are the ACPI and power management trees maintained by Intel's Rafael Wysocki.
  • "Advanced" Linux Sound "Architecture"
    I can't believe that this 1994 clown car has still not disgorged all of its passengers, but here we are. I'm running Raspbian 9.6 and if mpg321 is interrupted before it finished playing the file, about 10% of the time the machine gets into a state where it can't play sound any more and launching any process takes ~5 seconds. At that point, I haven't found a recourse other than rebooting.
  • Nokia proudly presents: OPNFV Gambia Plugfest and ONAP Dublin Developer Forum
    The new year will see more than 200 engineers from all over the world gather at our Paris-Saclay site for a Nokia hosted open source event – the jointly held OPNFV Gambia release Plugfest and ONAP Dublin release Developer Forum. As a founder and active participant in both projects, Nokia is committed to their success and I’m looking forward to an event where the focus is on openness and collaboration. Based on the experience of hosting the ONAP Developer event little more than a year ago at the same site, I’m confident the event will be a success! For ONAP, the Dublin release Developer Forum is a critical step in defining and agreeing the contents of the Dublin release, to be ready in mid-2019. Nokia has been a major contributor to ONAP, being especially active in expanding ONAP’s ability to manage and orchestrate not only virtualized but also physical network functions. Together with colleagues, we plan to continue this journey for the ONAP Dublin release and beyond.

Networking In The Next Kernel Yields AQtion USB Driver, Retpoline Overhead Reduction

David Miller is one of the latest kernel maintainers sending in his pull requests early for the upcoming Linux 4.21 kernel with its merge window expected to open during the holidays. With the networking subsystem changes submitted by David Miller, there are a few notable improvements catching our attention for this next version of the Linux kernel. Read more

