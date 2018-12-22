Linux and Linux Foundation: Qualcomm CPUFreq Driver, "Advanced" Linux Sound "Architecture", and OPNFV Gambia Plugfest
-
Power Management Changes Prepped For Linux 4.21 With New Qualcomm CPUFreq Driver
Another one of the pull requests sent in early for the Linux 4.21 kernel cycle due to the holidays are the ACPI and power management trees maintained by Intel's Rafael Wysocki.
-
"Advanced" Linux Sound "Architecture"
I can't believe that this 1994 clown car has still not disgorged all of its passengers, but here we are. I'm running Raspbian 9.6 and if mpg321 is interrupted before it finished playing the file, about 10% of the time the machine gets into a state where it can't play sound any more and launching any process takes ~5 seconds. At that point, I haven't found a recourse other than rebooting.
-
Nokia proudly presents: OPNFV Gambia Plugfest and ONAP Dublin Developer Forum
The new year will see more than 200 engineers from all over the world gather at our Paris-Saclay site for a Nokia hosted open source event – the jointly held OPNFV Gambia release Plugfest and ONAP Dublin release Developer Forum.
As a founder and active participant in both projects, Nokia is committed to their success and I’m looking forward to an event where the focus is on openness and collaboration. Based on the experience of hosting the ONAP Developer event little more than a year ago at the same site, I’m confident the event will be a success!
For ONAP, the Dublin release Developer Forum is a critical step in defining and agreeing the contents of the Dublin release, to be ready in mid-2019. Nokia has been a major contributor to ONAP, being especially active in expanding ONAP’s ability to manage and orchestrate not only virtualized but also physical network functions. Together with colleagues, we plan to continue this journey for the ONAP Dublin release and beyond.
-
