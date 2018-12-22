Debian's call for input on wallpapers and Debian Policy call for participation Survey for the default artwork for Buster

Debian Is Running A Survey For Selecting The "Buster" Artwork Debian is currently running a survey for selecting the default artwork of their upcoming Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" release. The survey was announced this week and runs through 6 January. The survey is for voting between 11 proposed background/artwork options for coming up with ultimately the default experience for this next major milestone for Debian.

Debian Policy call for participation -- December 2018, redux I would like to push a release of Debian Policy but I want to include the patches in the following two bugs.

Linux in the Ham Shack, GNU World Order and Molly de Blanc on User Freedom LHS Episode #265: Live Q&A / 2018 in Review Welcome to the final episode of 2018! In this episode, the hosts invited anyone to participate in a live Q&A and year-end wrap up. We explore the past, present and future of Linux in the Ham Shack, memories of news and important events of 2018 in the open source and amateur radio world and contemplate predictions for the future of life on planet Earth. Thank you for everyone who participated and we hope you enjoy this roundtable discussion. Happy holidays and all the best for 2019 from the LHS Crew.

GNU World Order 12x52

Molly de Blanc: User freedom (n.) I talk a lot about user freedom, but have never explained what that actually means. The more I think about user freedom as a term, the less certain I am about what it is. This makes it hard to define. My thoughts on user freedom are the synthesis of about ten years, first thinking about the Good behind developmental models enabled by open source through to today, where I think about the philosophical implications of traffic lights. I think I picked up the term from Christopher Lemmer Webber and it’s become integral to how I think and talk about free software and it’s value to society. User freedom is based in the idea that we have fundamental rights (I’ll use the UN’s Universal Declaration of Human Rights as my metric*) and that these extend to the digital spaces we inhabit. In order to protect these in a world ruled by software, in order to see them in practice, we need the opportunity (and freedom) to use, examine, modify, and share this software. Software freedom is what happens when our software affords us these freedoms. Free and open source software is the software embodying the spirit of software freedom.