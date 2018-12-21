Language Selection

Games: Planetary Annihilation: TITANS, LEGO Jurassic World, Quake 2

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 23rd of December 2018 10:51:52 AM Filed under
Gaming
  • Planetary Annihilation: TITANS has new test builds out, also moving to Linux servers

    The newer team behind Planetary Annihilation: TITANS has put out two new test builds, one built with newer modern tools and the other on their legacy toolchain. It comes packed with new features and updates too.

  • Steam Play is great for a younger audience with games like LEGO Jurassic World

    While there's a lot of good games available natively for Linux, one area we really are lacking in is games for a younger audience. Steam Play has helped a lot here!

    There are games suitable for a family on Linux of course, the problem is most of them aren't really recognizable. We don't have some of the big names, which is true of Linux gaming overall but for kids games it's especially bad. On a whim, I decided to try out LEGO Jurassic World with my LEGO mad mini-me today and I came away incredibly impressed with it.

  • Quake 2 Gets A Vulkan Renderer 21 Years After Release

    While there has long been the vkQuake hobbyist project that brought a Vulkan renderer to the original Quake game, there is now vkQuake2 for a Vulkan rendering of Quake II.

    In marking 21 years to the month since Quake II and as making a nice Christmas present anyhow, Polish programmer Krzysztof Kondrak has announced his work on vkQuake2. This open-source project provides a full-functioning version of Quake 2 atop the Vulkan API.

Licensing: 'Cloud' Trap, Substrate and Asus Kernel Code

  • Stormy weather: To stop cloud giants, some open-source software firms limit licenses
    A heated debate has erupted in the open-source software world that’s pitting startups against cloud computing giants. The furor concerns, of all things, new licensing terms, which software companies are adopting to thwart what they believe is unfair competition from cloud provider in general and Amazon Web Services Inc. in particular. It’s the latest development in the ongoing struggle by open-source developers to come up with sustainable business models built upon software that is essentially free. Open source has transformed the software industry, but only a few companies such as Red Hat Inc. — itself likely to be acquired by IBM Corp. in a recently announced deal — are consistently profitable.
  • Parity Introduces Substrate, a Blockchain Building Tool Suite
    The beta version of Substrate is authorized under the GNU General Public License, but the safe storage of the system will be transferred to an Apache 2.0 license to provide utmost developer independence. Parity will also offer professional help to organizations in view of the development of apps with a substratum.
  • Asus to release encrypted kernel sources for their ZenFone Max Pro M1, Max Pro M2 and Max M2
    The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 has been one of the more interesting smartphones from the company, especially in the budget segment in the past few years. The phone ticked a lot of boxes in terms of offering probably the best performance in its segment at that time along with a cleaner look with the stock Android. The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 follows the path set down by their predecessor and goes on to compete against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro overcoming its predecessor’s shortcomings.

The Best Features in elementaryOS You May Have Overlooked

I’m a long-time desktop Linux user, and elementaryOS is one of my favorite options. I love the work the team has done to make free and open source software feel vibrant and welcoming in the era of intuitive smartphone interfaces. elementaryOS 5.0 “Juno” is the most refined version of the desktop to date. Here are some of the best parts of the experience that you may have missed. Some of these features are specific to Juno, while others also apply to elementaryOS in general. Read more

Debian's call for input on wallpapers and Debian Policy call for participation

