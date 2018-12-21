Games: Planetary Annihilation: TITANS, LEGO Jurassic World, Quake 2
Planetary Annihilation: TITANS has new test builds out, also moving to Linux servers
The newer team behind Planetary Annihilation: TITANS has put out two new test builds, one built with newer modern tools and the other on their legacy toolchain. It comes packed with new features and updates too.
Steam Play is great for a younger audience with games like LEGO Jurassic World
While there's a lot of good games available natively for Linux, one area we really are lacking in is games for a younger audience. Steam Play has helped a lot here!
There are games suitable for a family on Linux of course, the problem is most of them aren't really recognizable. We don't have some of the big names, which is true of Linux gaming overall but for kids games it's especially bad. On a whim, I decided to try out LEGO Jurassic World with my LEGO mad mini-me today and I came away incredibly impressed with it.
Quake 2 Gets A Vulkan Renderer 21 Years After Release
While there has long been the vkQuake hobbyist project that brought a Vulkan renderer to the original Quake game, there is now vkQuake2 for a Vulkan rendering of Quake II.
In marking 21 years to the month since Quake II and as making a nice Christmas present anyhow, Polish programmer Krzysztof Kondrak has announced his work on vkQuake2. This open-source project provides a full-functioning version of Quake 2 atop the Vulkan API.
