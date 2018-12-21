OSS Leftovers
Estimate the cost of open source software in 5 practical areas
The promise of freely available code, coupled with limitless opportunities to change and build a tool to fit specific needs, makes open source software a compelling force for enterprise IT shops.
Open source products enable organizations to shed onerous licensing fees, as well as the sizable annual maintenance charges that come with enterprise-grade software. But the cost of open source software is not always cheap, and its tantalizing benefits often impose added expenses.
Evaluate open source offerings against commercial products, including enterprise versions of open source technologies, to select a tool that both performs as expected and drops no surprises on the IT budget or operations team.
Softiron, a proprietary ARM hardware company, loves open source Ceph
Interview Softiron is developing and building its proprietary ARM-powered HyperDrive storage hardware while strongly promoting Ceph open source storage software.
It seems an unusual combination. Softiron also thinks Ceph will fulfil a Linux-like destiny inD open-source software-defined storage. This is bullish, to say the least.
Curious about both things, I determined to find out more about Softiron and its Ceph-boosting activities.
Here is my interview with Jason Van der Schyff, Softiron’s CTO. His answers are edited for brevity.
Stable release: HardenedBSD-stable 12-STABLE v1200058.1
Licensing: 'Cloud' Trap, Substrate and Asus Kernel Code
The Best Features in elementaryOS You May Have Overlooked
I’m a long-time desktop Linux user, and elementaryOS is one of my favorite options. I love the work the team has done to make free and open source software feel vibrant and welcoming in the era of intuitive smartphone interfaces. elementaryOS 5.0 “Juno” is the most refined version of the desktop to date. Here are some of the best parts of the experience that you may have missed. Some of these features are specific to Juno, while others also apply to elementaryOS in general.
today's howtos
Debian's call for input on wallpapers and Debian Policy call for participation
