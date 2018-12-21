Language Selection

OSS
  • Estimate the cost of open source software in 5 practical areas

    The promise of freely available code, coupled with limitless opportunities to change and build a tool to fit specific needs, makes open source software a compelling force for enterprise IT shops.

    Open source products enable organizations to shed onerous licensing fees, as well as the sizable annual maintenance charges that come with enterprise-grade software. But the cost of open source software is not always cheap, and its tantalizing benefits often impose added expenses.

    Evaluate open source offerings against commercial products, including enterprise versions of open source technologies, to select a tool that both performs as expected and drops no surprises on the IT budget or operations team.

  • Softiron, a proprietary ARM hardware company, loves open source Ceph

    Interview Softiron is developing and building its proprietary ARM-powered HyperDrive storage hardware while strongly promoting Ceph open source storage software.

    It seems an unusual combination. Softiron also thinks Ceph will fulfil a Linux-like destiny inD open-source software-defined storage. This is bullish, to say the least.

    Curious about both things, I determined to find out more about Softiron and its Ceph-boosting activities.

    Here is my interview with Jason Van der Schyff, Softiron’s CTO. His answers are edited for brevity.

  • Stable release: HardenedBSD-stable 12-STABLE v1200058.1
Licensing: 'Cloud' Trap, Substrate and Asus Kernel Code

  • Stormy weather: To stop cloud giants, some open-source software firms limit licenses
    A heated debate has erupted in the open-source software world that’s pitting startups against cloud computing giants. The furor concerns, of all things, new licensing terms, which software companies are adopting to thwart what they believe is unfair competition from cloud provider in general and Amazon Web Services Inc. in particular. It’s the latest development in the ongoing struggle by open-source developers to come up with sustainable business models built upon software that is essentially free. Open source has transformed the software industry, but only a few companies such as Red Hat Inc. — itself likely to be acquired by IBM Corp. in a recently announced deal — are consistently profitable.
  • Parity Introduces Substrate, a Blockchain Building Tool Suite
    The beta version of Substrate is authorized under the GNU General Public License, but the safe storage of the system will be transferred to an Apache 2.0 license to provide utmost developer independence. Parity will also offer professional help to organizations in view of the development of apps with a substratum.
  • Asus to release encrypted kernel sources for their ZenFone Max Pro M1, Max Pro M2 and Max M2
    The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 has been one of the more interesting smartphones from the company, especially in the budget segment in the past few years. The phone ticked a lot of boxes in terms of offering probably the best performance in its segment at that time along with a cleaner look with the stock Android. The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 follows the path set down by their predecessor and goes on to compete against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro overcoming its predecessor’s shortcomings.

The Best Features in elementaryOS You May Have Overlooked

I’m a long-time desktop Linux user, and elementaryOS is one of my favorite options. I love the work the team has done to make free and open source software feel vibrant and welcoming in the era of intuitive smartphone interfaces. elementaryOS 5.0 “Juno” is the most refined version of the desktop to date. Here are some of the best parts of the experience that you may have missed. Some of these features are specific to Juno, while others also apply to elementaryOS in general. Read more

today's howtos

Debian's call for input on wallpapers and Debian Policy call for participation

