Seville Fractal Hackfest Report Seville Fractal Hackfest Report Last week I was in Seville, Spain for our second Fractal Hackfest this year. This time it was organized by Daniel Garica Moreno, and held on the University of Seville campus. It was a small event with mostly core developers, focused on driving forward the backend changes and refactoring needed to make our future plans (end-to-end and the app split) possible. We also had some local newcomers join (shoutout to Alejandro Domínguez).

Linux on AMD (Threadripper/EPYC) The ECC DDR4 RAM Overclocking Potential With AMD Threadripper On Linux I recently treated myself to a new home development workstation, using a Threadripper 2950x, an ASUS X399-A Prime, and 64 GiB of ECC RAM. For a 24/7 high-uptime workstation with that much RAM, ECC is definitely a good idea. But Threadripper really likes memory frequency (since the Infinity Fabric is always locked to the same clock speed as the RAM) and ECC tends to be sold at relatively low clock speeds. Wendell from Level1 Techs has reported good results overclocking ECC RAM, so I decided to imitate his example and report my results.

AMD Platform QoS Support For Next-Gen EPYC Processors Landing In Linux 4.21 The AMD Platform QoS support talked about a few months ago on Phoronix is landing for the upcoming Linux 4.21 kernel. While not officially confirmed, this Quality of Service system resource work appears almost surely for the next-generation 7nm EPYC processors coming out in the months ahead. The AMD QoS platform support is for monitoring the usage of different system resources as well as for allowing limits to be placed on these different resources. Among the initial functionality exposed is around L3 cache monitoring and limiting, L3 data prioritization, and memory bandwidth enforcement.