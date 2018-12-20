Steam Play and Wine Latest
Recent Steam Play updates have enabled the free to play Battle Royale 'Darwin Project' to work on Linux
Darwin Project from Scavengers Studio is a free to play Battle Royale game and thanks to Steam Play updates it can now be played on Linux.
From what I've seen from others and on ProtonDB, people assumed the issue was with Easy Anti-Cheat. The most recent Steam Play Beta did have some networking fixes, which has likely enabled this to now work. However, there's two rather small caveats to be aware of.
Wine-Staging 4.0-RC3 Will Now Crash Less For Windows Games/Applications
While Wine-Staging 4.0-RC2 was released just a few days ago, Wine-Staging 4.0-RC3 is now available with a quicker turnaround time stemming from Friday's release of upstream Wine 4.0-RC3.
Seville Fractal Hackfest Report
Linux on AMD (Threadripper/EPYC)
KDE: The Tale of Always-Latest KDE, Konsole Improvements and Compris Version 0.95
today's howtos
