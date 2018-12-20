today's howtos
RSync the old is still new...
We also see this happening a lot with SME's that try to automate their backup process and in trying to copy them offsite endup with an insecure configuration.
Rsunk your Battleship: An Ocean of Data Exposed through Rsync
In daemon mode, rsync organizes files using modules, which are just symbolic names and descriptions that point to a specific directory reachable by the user running the rsync daemon. As an example of what a client sees from the module level, when we look at the rsync instance used to distribute rsync itself—rsync.samba.org—we see eight modules presented after a brief greeting or “message of the day,” as seen below...
Introduction To Ansible
Whenever possible, we should automate the tasks we perform. Automate tasks will make it easy to perform them, allowing us to do all the deployments of an application that we want with fewer possibilities of committing manual errors or it will allow us to have a new machine provisioned exactly as the production machine can be in much less time. In the field of machine provisioning and IT infrastructure management, there are several options, including Chef, Puppet and Ansible.
Netlify vs Heroku
Creating Kubernetes Cluster Using Amazon’s EKS Service
Passwordless SSH access on a Pi
Passwordless SSH access is convenient, especially as everything is on my local network. I only really access the Pi remotely and you can configure it to use RSA keys.
HandBrake 1.2.0 Released, How to Install it in Ubuntu 18.10, 18.04
How To Install LibreCAD 2.1.3 on Ubuntu 18.10 Cosmic Cuttlefish
How to Install Openscad 2015.03 on Ubuntu 18.10 And Ubuntu 18.04
How To Install SolveSpace 3.0.0 on Ubuntu 18.10 And Ubuntu 18.04
How To Install LeoCAD 18 on Ubuntu 18.10 And Ubuntu 18.04
