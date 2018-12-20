KDE: The Tale of Always-Latest KDE, Konsole Improvements and Compris Version 0.95
-
The Tale of Always-Latest KDE Distros: Krypton, Neon, Chakra, KaOS, and Fedora KDE
I love KDE. I want an article introducing GNU/Linux distros dedicated to latest KDE so I write this one after my list of XFCE distros. By latest here I mean a distro which the ISO image is produced often (say, daily) to contain latest KDE release in the all three components of the Plasma, the Applications, and the Frameworks. I selected 5 distros: KDE Neon, openSUSE Krypton, Chakra, KaOS, and Fedora KDE. I hope you find your favorite one here. Read on and enjoy!
-
KDE Gets Konsole Improvements & Other Polishing For Christmas
It's been a lighter week of KDE development due to many developers taking time off for the holidays, but there still was a fair amount of new activity going into KDE around polishing it up and the never-ending process of usability improvements.
-
Release GCompris 0.95
We are pleased to announce the release of GCompris version 0.95
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 584 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Seville Fractal Hackfest Report
Linux on AMD (Threadripper/EPYC)
KDE: The Tale of Always-Latest KDE, Konsole Improvements and Compris Version 0.95
today's howtos
Recent comments
23 hours 36 min ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago