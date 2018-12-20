Seville Fractal Hackfest Report
-
Seville Fractal Hackfest Report
Last week I was in Seville, Spain for our second Fractal Hackfest this year. This time it was organized by Daniel Garica Moreno, and held on the University of Seville campus. It was a small event with mostly core developers, focused on driving forward the backend changes and refactoring needed to make our future plans (end-to-end and the app split) possible. We also had some local newcomers join (shoutout to Alejandro Domínguez).
-
Fractal hackfest in Seville
Thanks to a sponsorship from the GNOME Foundation, I was able to go and share an appartment with Tobias and Julian. Sadly other existing contributors were not able to attend, but we had the pleasant surprise of having two local students who participated. Alejandro even got a couple commits merged in master during the event. We also got to spend some time with a few local Free Software people.
We did a lot of testing to get a good feel for the current state, and rounded off a few sharp edges with quick fixes. I also spent some time figuring out what still remained to be done before we could release. I proposed some improvements to our review process, the way we share development best practices, and brought home quite a few todo items.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 554 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Seville Fractal Hackfest Report
Linux on AMD (Threadripper/EPYC)
KDE: The Tale of Always-Latest KDE, Konsole Improvements and Compris Version 0.95
today's howtos
Recent comments
23 hours 36 min ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago