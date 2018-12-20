Openwashing and FUD Leftovers
Why 2018 Was a Breakout Year for Open Source Deals [Ed: Conde Nast calls Microsoft entryism through GitHub something that makes it a "breakout year"]
Copyleft and community licenses are not without merit, but they are a dead end [Ed: InfluxData is no friend of FOSS in the copyleft sense]
Modders bring an open-source multiplayer mod to Subnautica [Ed: It's not "open source"; it's hooking/glued into proprietary software]
Play Subnautica in co-op with this new mod
Modders have brought multiplayer to Subnautica
