Games: Kingdom Two Crowns and SuperTux 0.6.0
Kingdom Two Crowns Is Getting Linux Support
The Kingdom series has been around for a while and supplied players with the skills needed to run a kingdom and defend it. Blending in strategy with simulation and a touch of tower defense, its unique gameplay has stood out from the pack. The most recent entry, Kingdom Two Crowns, was just released on PC - but has just had Linux support confirmed for early next year. Two Crowns uses a highly-detailed pixel art style with gorgeous reflections for water and a realistic sky with a stark contrast visible between that level of detail and the more simplistic character models. It has a bit more action than most strategy games and is very user-friendly for newcomers.
SuperTux 0.6.0
The SuperTux team is excited to announce the availability of the stable release 0.6.0 after almost two years of development.
SuperTux 0.6 Released With OpenGL 3.3 & ES 2.0 Support
Just in time for any family-friendly, holiday gaming, the Super Mario Bros inspired SuperTux game is out with their v0.6 update after being in development for about two years.
SuperTux 0.6 brings OpenGL 3.3 (core context) rendering support as well as OpenGL ES 2.0 support. That GLES2 support should allow SuperTux to run on a number of lower-end mobile/embedded devices and also working towards potential WebGL support if it were paired with EmScripten.
