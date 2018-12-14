Language Selection

today's leftovers

Monday 24th of December 2018
Misc
  • My System76 Galago Pro, Six Months Later
  • Linux Action News 85

    It’s been a huge year for Linux and FOSS news, and we take a look at some of the major stories that shaped the industry over the last 12 months.

    Acquisitions, solid releases, a revolution for gaming, politics in the kernel community, Chrome OS coming of age, and more.

  • Elive 3.0.3 Screenshot Tour
  • Hideki Yamane: debootstrap: speed up

    I've put new debootstrap version 1.0.112 into unstable today, it gets more speed than the previous one. Kudos to Thomas Lange for the hack.

  • Debug and run the python code online

    Hello and welcome to another python article, we are going to get some rest for a few days before starting a few examples again for another new python module. In these few days time, we will look at a few useful online programming websites that we can join to improve our python skill. In this article, we will visit OnlineGDB, an online python IDE which allows us to create a python project, saves our work and then embeds our programming code on our own website. Below is a new python generator demo project which I have created on the above-mentioned website, as you can see I have embedded the project on this article with the share feature of OnlineGDB! Click on the run button below this entire python script to see the outcome.

  • Only Idiots Start Their Day at 4 a.m. by Choice

    But you know who doesn't get up at 4 a.m.? Linus Torvalds, who (in addition to being a nite owl) created Linux, the operating system that runs most of the servers on the Internet and also has the same core (Unix) as MacOS.

  • Russian hacker who once tormented state officials says he's starting his own cybersecurity consultancy

    Vladimir Anikeev, the former leader of the hacktivist group “Anonymous International” (better known in Russia as “Shaltai Boltai” or “Humpty Dumpty”), has announced that he will form his own cybersecurity consultancy. He told the magazine RBC that he’s even considering keeping the “Shaltai Boltai / Anonymous International” brand name.

    Anikeev went free from prison in August 2018 after serving two years for the felony crime of unauthorized data access. He spent less than two years behind bars thanks to Russia's new incarceration rules that weigh days spent in pretrial detention as 1.5 days in a standard prison.

  • Create a Backdoor with Cryptcat
  • Max Planck Society Ends Elsevier Subscription

     

    This move by MPS follows the cancelation of Elsevier subscriptions by nearly 200 German universities and research institutions in the last two years, alongside similar cancellations in Sweden. And it’s in line with Plan S, a requirement by a coalition of research funders, now numbering 13 in Europe and in the US, requiring that starting in 2020, researchers receiving funds from the organizations make their publications open-access, as The Scientist reports. After losing access to journals this July, universities in Germany in Sweden have relied on other means for accessing articles, such as inter-library loan and emailing study authors directly.

Games: Kingdom Two Crowns and SuperTux 0.6.0

  • Kingdom Two Crowns Is Getting Linux Support
    The Kingdom series has been around for a while and supplied players with the skills needed to run a kingdom and defend it. Blending in strategy with simulation and a touch of tower defense, its unique gameplay has stood out from the pack. The most recent entry, Kingdom Two Crowns, was just released on PC - but has just had Linux support confirmed for early next year. Two Crowns uses a highly-detailed pixel art style with gorgeous reflections for water and a realistic sky with a stark contrast visible between that level of detail and the more simplistic character models. It has a bit more action than most strategy games and is very user-friendly for newcomers.
  • SuperTux 0.6.0
    The SuperTux team is excited to announce the availability of the stable release 0.6.0 after almost two years of development.
  • SuperTux 0.6 Released With OpenGL 3.3 & ES 2.0 Support
    Just in time for any family-friendly, holiday gaming, the Super Mario Bros inspired SuperTux game is out with their v0.6 update after being in development for about two years. SuperTux 0.6 brings OpenGL 3.3 (core context) rendering support as well as OpenGL ES 2.0 support. That GLES2 support should allow SuperTux to run on a number of lower-end mobile/embedded devices and also working towards potential WebGL support if it were paired with EmScripten.

Devices: Atomic Pi and Raspberry Pi

OSS Leftovers

  • Merry Christmas from the Balkans
    I had dinner with four young women who have become outstanding leaders in the free software movement in the region, Albiona, Elena, Amire and Enkelena.
  • South Africa in Needs for Open Source Skills
    “However, if we consider that our unemployment rate is a combination of deficient demand for labor, due to the increasingly skills-intensive orientation of the South African economy, and substandard supply, programmes that focus on in-demand skills and provide on-the-job learning are critical. And given that technology is mainly driven by open source innovation and software-services provide a massive market opportunity, championing these become critical,” Bennett said.
  • A curl 2018 retrospective
    Another year reaches its calendar end and a new year awaits around the corner. In the curl project we’ve had another busy and event-full year. Here’s a look back at some of the fun we’ve done during 2018.
  • Eighty Percent ownCloud
    Recently the German computer magazin C’t posted an article about file sync solutions (“Unter eigener Regie”, C’t 23, 2018) with native sync clients. The article was pretty positive about the FOSS solution of… Nextcloud! I was wondering why they had not choosen ownCloud’s client as my feeling is that ownCloud is way more busy and innovative developing the desktop client for file synchronization together with community.
  • Release month, Burger Party 1.3.0!
    Another weekend, another release! This one is special. You may remember a few years ago I created a burger game for Android: Burger Party. At that time I had plans to generate some revenue through this game. After investigating the different revenue models, I sadly concluded I would have to include ads. That did not work out (surprise!): at its peak Burger Party reached a few thousand installations, which generated a meager $30 of revenue. I guess the reasons for this failure was that: 1. There were not enough ads to make it work: I decided against permanent banners so the game only displayed interstitials between levels, and no more than one ad every two minutes, 2. It did not reach enough installations, marketing is not my forte. [...] Here it is: Burger Party, as of 1.3.0, is now ad-free and licensed under GPL-3.0 or later, with some parts under Apache 2.0! And it's back on Google Play!

Openwashing and FUD Leftovers

