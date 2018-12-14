Linux 4.20 released
Let's face it, last week wasn't quite as quiet as I would have hoped
for, but there really doesn't seem to be any point to delay 4.20
because everybody is already taking a break.
And it's not like there are any known issues, it's just that the
shortlog below is a bit longer than I would have wished for. Nothing
screams "oh, that's scary", though.
And as part of the "everybody is already taking a break", I can
happily report that I already have quite a few early pull requests in
my inbox. I encouraged people to get it over and done with, so that
people can just relax over the year-end holidays. In fact, I probably
won't start pulling for a couple of days, but otherwise let's just try
to keep to the normal merge window schedule, even if most people
hopefully won't even be back until over the merge window is over.
Also: Linux 4.20 Kernel Released To End The Year On A High Note
-
