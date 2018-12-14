Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Monday 24th of December 2018 01:06:09 AM

Filed under

Let's face it, last week wasn't quite as quiet as I would have hoped

for, but there really doesn't seem to be any point to delay 4.20

because everybody is already taking a break.

And it's not like there are any known issues, it's just that the

shortlog below is a bit longer than I would have wished for. Nothing

screams "oh, that's scary", though.

And as part of the "everybody is already taking a break", I can

happily report that I already have quite a few early pull requests in

my inbox. I encouraged people to get it over and done with, so that

people can just relax over the year-end holidays. In fact, I probably

won't start pulling for a couple of days, but otherwise let's just try

to keep to the normal merge window schedule, even if most people

hopefully won't even be back until over the merge window is over.

Also: Linux 4.20 Kernel Released To End The Year On A High Note