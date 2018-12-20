today's howtos
-
How To Install BRL-CAD 7.28.0 on Ubuntu 18.10, Ubuntu 18.04 And Derivative Systems
-
Easy Way to Format USB Disk Drive in Linux Command Line
-
How to install WordPress with Apache on Ubuntu 18.04
-
How to install KDE Plasma 5.14.3 as a Snap on Ubuntu 18.04
-
How to Setup SSH Passwordless Login in RHEL 8
-
How to create your own bootable Linux installer with Etcher
-
Go on an adventure in your Linux terminal
-
Audiocasts: This Week in Linux, Destination Linux and Open Source Security Podcast
Python News/Picks
Celebrate Christmas in Linux Way
It’s the holiday season and many of you might be celebrating Christmas already. From the team of It’s FOSS, I would like to wish you a Merry Christmas and a happy new year. To continue the festive mood, I’ll show you some really awesome Linux wallpapers on Christmas theme.
