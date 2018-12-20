Python News/Picks
How good you really are in python
Today I have paid a visit to codewars after a few months of abandoned it, once I arrive at this site I immediately go to work by solving a python related question. This question goes by this, given three values of a color in a tuple, such as (0, 0, 0), I will need to convert them to their hex color code, and here is my solution to this question which earned me a few points later on.
PyDev of the Week: William Vincent
This week we welcome William Vincent (@wsv3000) as our PyDev of the Week! William is the author of 3 books on the Django web framework, including Django for Beginners. You can find out more about what William is up to on his website where he writes about Python, Django and more. Let’s take a few moments to get to know him better!
An Asynchronous WebRTC Framework with Jeremy Lainé
Real-time communication over the internet is an amazing feat of modern engineering. The protocol that powers a majority of video calling platforms is WebRTC. In this episode Jeremy Lainé explains why he wrote a Python implementation of this protocol in the form of AIORTC. He also discusses how it works, how you can use it in your own projects, and what he has planned for the future.
8 Python conferences to attend in 2019
There are a lot of reasons to go to tech conferences, and even more of a reason to go to a conference focused specifically on your chosen programming language. My favorite is Python.
Rather than rehash all the various reasons why conferences are great and you should attend, I'll go right into which Python conferences you might want to show up to in 2019.
Audiocasts: This Week in Linux, Destination Linux and Open Source Security Podcast
Celebrate Christmas in Linux Way
It’s the holiday season and many of you might be celebrating Christmas already. From the team of It’s FOSS, I would like to wish you a Merry Christmas and a happy new year. To continue the festive mood, I’ll show you some really awesome Linux wallpapers on Christmas theme.
today's howtos
