Audiocasts: This Week in Linux, Destination Linux and Open Source Security Podcast
Episode 48 | This Week in Linux
On this episode of This Week in Linux, we have a LOT of Distro News from Linux Mint, Peppermint, MX Linux, GParted, Lubuntu and Bedrock Linux. If you haven’t heard of Bedrock, you will certainly want to stick around for that. Then we’ll check out some App News from VirtualBox, Handbrake and some command-line goodies, Grep & Sed. Later in the show, we’ll cover some Core News with Coreboot and everyone’s favorite, systemd. There’s also some Linux Gaming sales we’ll check out as well as a Hacking Books Bundle from Humble Bundle. All that and much more!
Destination Linux EP100 – Centennial Celebration
On this very special episode of Destination Linux, we celebrate the milestone of 100 Episodes! We’re joined by 2 very special guests this episode, Rocco & Rob, the founders of Destination Linux! We’ll also cover the latest news for the week and much more including our Tips, Tricks and Software Spotlight picks!
Open Source Security Podcast: 2018 Christmas Special - Is Santa GDPR compliant?
Josh and Kurt talk about which articles of the GDPR apply to Santa, and if he's following the rules the way he should be (spoiler, he's probably not). Should Santa be on his own naughty list? We also create a new holiday character - George the DPO Elf!
today's howtos
