Audiocasts: This Week in Linux, Destination Linux and Open Source Security Podcast Episode 48 | This Week in Linux On this episode of This Week in Linux, we have a LOT of Distro News from Linux Mint, Peppermint, MX Linux, GParted, Lubuntu and Bedrock Linux. If you haven’t heard of Bedrock, you will certainly want to stick around for that. Then we’ll check out some App News from VirtualBox, Handbrake and some command-line goodies, Grep & Sed. Later in the show, we’ll cover some Core News with Coreboot and everyone’s favorite, systemd. There’s also some Linux Gaming sales we’ll check out as well as a Hacking Books Bundle from Humble Bundle. All that and much more!

Destination Linux EP100 – Centennial Celebration On this very special episode of Destination Linux, we celebrate the milestone of 100 Episodes! We’re joined by 2 very special guests this episode, Rocco & Rob, the founders of Destination Linux! We’ll also cover the latest news for the week and much more including our Tips, Tricks and Software Spotlight picks!

Open Source Security Podcast: 2018 Christmas Special - Is Santa GDPR compliant? Josh and Kurt talk about which articles of the GDPR apply to Santa, and if he's following the rules the way he should be (spoiler, he's probably not). Should Santa be on his own naughty list? We also create a new holiday character - George the DPO Elf!

Python News/Picks How good you really are in python Today I have paid a visit to codewars after a few months of abandoned it, once I arrive at this site I immediately go to work by solving a python related question. This question goes by this, given three values of a color in a tuple, such as (0, 0, 0), I will need to convert them to their hex color code, and here is my solution to this question which earned me a few points later on.

PyDev of the Week: William Vincent This week we welcome William Vincent (@wsv3000) as our PyDev of the Week! William is the author of 3 books on the Django web framework, including Django for Beginners. You can find out more about what William is up to on his website where he writes about Python, Django and more. Let’s take a few moments to get to know him better!

An Asynchronous WebRTC Framework with Jeremy Lainé Real-time communication over the internet is an amazing feat of modern engineering. The protocol that powers a majority of video calling platforms is WebRTC. In this episode Jeremy Lainé explains why he wrote a Python implementation of this protocol in the form of AIORTC. He also discusses how it works, how you can use it in your own projects, and what he has planned for the future.

8 Python conferences to attend in 2019 There are a lot of reasons to go to tech conferences, and even more of a reason to go to a conference focused specifically on your chosen programming language. My favorite is Python. Rather than rehash all the various reasons why conferences are great and you should attend, I'll go right into which Python conferences you might want to show up to in 2019.