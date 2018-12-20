Reaching out
In the Linux community we’re portrayed as tribalistic quite often, there’s good reasons of that. Having been part of KDE day to day for years, I also must say that it’s clearly been blown out of proportion. There’s collaboration all over the place and we should celebrate when it happens. Sitting together and sharing visions is useful, which we did in the last Libre Application Summit in Denver.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 602 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Audiocasts: This Week in Linux, Destination Linux and Open Source Security Podcast
Python News/Picks
Celebrate Christmas in Linux Way
It’s the holiday season and many of you might be celebrating Christmas already. From the team of It’s FOSS, I would like to wish you a Merry Christmas and a happy new year. To continue the festive mood, I’ll show you some really awesome Linux wallpapers on Christmas theme.
today's howtos
Recent comments
1 hour 52 min ago
1 day 12 hours ago
1 day 18 hours ago
1 day 18 hours ago
1 day 19 hours ago
1 day 19 hours ago
1 day 19 hours ago
1 day 19 hours ago
1 day 22 hours ago
1 day 22 hours ago