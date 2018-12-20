Ubuntu Mir Developer Creates New Wayland Debug Tool
A new open-source tool for helping to debug Wayland protocol messages is now available thanks to Canonical's Mir team.
William Wold, one of the semi-recent hires to the Mir team at Canonical, led work on Wayland-Debug as a new tool for debugging Wayland issues. This Wayland Debug tool offers in-depth reporting of Wayland protocol messages, supports multiple connections, and also supports breakpoints on Wayland messages.
