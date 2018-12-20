Early Work on Linux 4.21
Many Linux x86_64 KVM Changes Ready To Go For Linux 4.21
Paolo Bonzini submitted the Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM) changes on Sunday for the now-open Linux 4.21 kernel merge window. The x86/x86_64 KVM changes represent most of the work this cycle but there are also POWER and ARM changes too.
XFS Getting More Spit & Polish With Linux 4.21 Kernel
XFS file-system maintainer Darrick Wong has submitted the latest work for the Linux 4.21 kernel. The XFS changes for Linux 4.21 are overall light and predominantly focused on fixes and other low-level code improvements.
There are no big features added to XFS for Linux 4.21 but mostly fixes/clean-ups in continuing to improve this mature Linux file-system. The XFS work this round includes some copy-on-write fixes, pre-calculating of inode geometry for later use, fixing scrub counting problems, other fixes, and caching real-time summary information in memory.
