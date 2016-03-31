Security: 2FA, Fortnite, Bad Packets and Facebook
Amnesty International reveals how 2FA is being bypassed automatically
But a new report from Amnesty International has highlighted how hackers in the Middle East and Africa have automated the process to a degree where your 2FA can be cracked in seconds. Essentially, both your password and your 2FA code is phished automatically giving hackers access to your seemingly impenetrable accounts.
When Best Practice Isn’t Good Enough: Large Campaigns of Phishing Attacks in Middle East and North Africa Target Privacy-Conscious Users
We have identified several campaigns of credentials phishing, likely operated by the same attackers, targeting hundreds of individuals spread across the Middle East and North Africa.
In one campaign, the attackers were particularly going after accounts on popular self-described “secure email” services, such as Tutanota and ProtonMail.
In another campaign, the attackers have been targeting hundreds of Google and Yahoo accounts, successfully bypassing common forms of two-factor authentication.
Fortnite’s paid outfits, dances have made it a target for lucrative account theft
The report begins with a teenaged Fortnite fan speaking to the BBC via webcam with his identity hidden. He got into the Fortnite-theft game inadvertently, he claims, by starting as a victim. The bad news began when he received email alerts from Epic Games—one saying his account's email address had been changed, and another saying that two-factor authentication (2FA) had been turned on (and attached to a phone number that wasn't his). His original account was totally lost as a result, the teen alleged.
After taking to Twitter to publicly complain about his inability to reclaim the account and its paid content (including "battle pass" purchases and cosmetic items), the unidentified teen noticed something: other Fortnite accounts for sale. These offered all manner of in-game loot (particularly outfits and emotes) for much less than those items would cost via Epic's official store.
Over 19,000 Orange modems are leaking WiFi credentials
Troy Mursch, co-founder of Bad Packets LLC, says his company's honeypots have detected at least one threat actor scanning heavily for Orange modems. Scans started Friday, December 21, Mursch said.
The attacker is exploiting a vulnerability affecting Orange LiveBox devices (CVE-2018-20377) that was first described in 2012. The vulnerability allows a remote attacker to obtain the WiFi password and network ID (SSID) for the modem's internal WiFi network just by accessing the modem's get_getnetworkconf.cgi.
Researcher Shows How Facebook Worm Attack Can Spam Your Wall
A security researcher has published the proof-of-concept code which demonstrates how to create a fully functional Facebook worm.
It’s a clickjack bomb that can spam your wall by exploiting a vulnerability on Facebook. The researcher, who works under the pseudonym of Lasq, says he has seen this flaw getting abused on the platform by a Facebook spammer group.
