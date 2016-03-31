Windows Server 2019 vs. Linux vs. FreeBSD Performance On A 2P EPYC Server
When Microsoft rolled out their Windows 10 October 2018 Update they also released Windows Server 2019. Now over the slower holiday period I am finally getting caught up in benchmarking Windows Server 2019. For this initial benchmark comparison is a look at the Microsoft Windows Server 2019 performance against a handful of Linux distributions as well as FreeBSD 12.0 for seeing how this latest Windows Server performance compares on a dual AMD EPYC 7601 server.
This initial benchmarking was done on the Dell PowerEdge R7425 server, which features two EPYC 7601 processors for a combined 64 cores / 128 threads while the server was equipped with 512GB DDR4-2666 memory and each OS was installed to the SSDSCKJB120G7R Intel M.2 SSD (the twenty Samsung 860 EVO SSDs weren't part of this round of OS benchmarking). For those interested in the Intel Core/Xeon performance with Windows Server 2019 against Linux, those results will be coming in the days ahead -- this level of testing is quite time consuming.
