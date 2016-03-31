Language Selection

Windows Server 2019 vs. Linux vs. FreeBSD Performance On A 2P EPYC Server

Monday 24th of December 2018
Graphics/Benchmarks

When Microsoft rolled out their Windows 10 October 2018 Update they also released Windows Server 2019. Now over the slower holiday period I am finally getting caught up in benchmarking Windows Server 2019. For this initial benchmark comparison is a look at the Microsoft Windows Server 2019 performance against a handful of Linux distributions as well as FreeBSD 12.0 for seeing how this latest Windows Server performance compares on a dual AMD EPYC 7601 server.

This initial benchmarking was done on the Dell PowerEdge R7425 server, which features two EPYC 7601 processors for a combined 64 cores / 128 threads while the server was equipped with 512GB DDR4-2666 memory and each OS was installed to the SSDSCKJB120G7R Intel M.2 SSD (the twenty Samsung 860 EVO SSDs weren't part of this round of OS benchmarking). For those interested in the Intel Core/Xeon performance with Windows Server 2019 against Linux, those results will be coming in the days ahead -- this level of testing is quite time consuming.

Early Work on Linux 4.21

  • Many Linux x86_64 KVM Changes Ready To Go For Linux 4.21
    Paolo Bonzini submitted the Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM) changes on Sunday for the now-open Linux 4.21 kernel merge window. The x86/x86_64 KVM changes represent most of the work this cycle but there are also POWER and ARM changes too.
  • XFS Getting More Spit & Polish With Linux 4.21 Kernel
    XFS file-system maintainer Darrick Wong has submitted the latest work for the Linux 4.21 kernel. The XFS changes for Linux 4.21 are overall light and predominantly focused on fixes and other low-level code improvements. There are no big features added to XFS for Linux 4.21 but mostly fixes/clean-ups in continuing to improve this mature Linux file-system. The XFS work this round includes some copy-on-write fixes, pre-calculating of inode geometry for later use, fixing scrub counting problems, other fixes, and caching real-time summary information in memory.

Ubuntu Mir Developer Creates New Wayland Debug Tool

A new open-source tool for helping to debug Wayland protocol messages is now available thanks to Canonical's Mir team. William Wold, one of the semi-recent hires to the Mir team at Canonical, led work on Wayland-Debug as a new tool for debugging Wayland issues. This Wayland Debug tool offers in-depth reporting of Wayland protocol messages, supports multiple connections, and also supports breakpoints on Wayland messages. Read more

Reaching out

In the Linux community we’re portrayed as tribalistic quite often, there’s good reasons of that. Having been part of KDE day to day for years, I also must say that it’s clearly been blown out of proportion. There’s collaboration all over the place and we should celebrate when it happens. Sitting together and sharing visions is useful, which we did in the last Libre Application Summit in Denver. Read more

Audiocasts: This Week in Linux, Destination Linux and Open Source Security Podcast

  • Episode 48 | This Week in Linux
    On this episode of This Week in Linux, we have a LOT of Distro News from Linux Mint, Peppermint, MX Linux, GParted, Lubuntu and Bedrock Linux. If you haven’t heard of Bedrock, you will certainly want to stick around for that. Then we’ll check out some App News from VirtualBox, Handbrake and some command-line goodies, Grep & Sed. Later in the show, we’ll cover some Core News with Coreboot and everyone’s favorite, systemd. There’s also some Linux Gaming sales we’ll check out as well as a Hacking Books Bundle from Humble Bundle. All that and much more!
  • Destination Linux EP100 – Centennial Celebration
    On this very special episode of Destination Linux, we celebrate the milestone of 100 Episodes! We’re joined by 2 very special guests this episode, Rocco & Rob, the founders of Destination Linux! We’ll also cover the latest news for the week and much more including our Tips, Tricks and Software Spotlight picks!
  • Open Source Security Podcast: 2018 Christmas Special - Is Santa GDPR compliant?
    Josh and Kurt talk about which articles of the GDPR apply to Santa, and if he's following the rules the way he should be (spoiler, he's probably not). Should Santa be on his own naughty list? We also create a new holiday character - George the DPO Elf!

