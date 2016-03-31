How to install the GNOME Desktop on Ubuntu Server 18.04

So you have your Ubuntu Server 18.04 instance up and running, and you're beaming with pride. However, no matter how much you stare at it, you realize you've spent the majority of your IT admin life using a GUI, and you're not quite sure what to do next? If that describes you, you'll be glad to know that you can install a handy GUI on that Ubuntu Server. In fact, this task can be done quite easily.

Windows Server 2019 vs. Linux vs. FreeBSD Performance On A 2P EPYC Server

When Microsoft rolled out their Windows 10 October 2018 Update they also released Windows Server 2019. Now over the slower holiday period I am finally getting caught up in benchmarking Windows Server 2019. For this initial benchmark comparison is a look at the Microsoft Windows Server 2019 performance against a handful of Linux distributions as well as FreeBSD 12.0 for seeing how this latest Windows Server performance compares on a dual AMD EPYC 7601 server. This initial benchmarking was done on the Dell PowerEdge R7425 server, which features two EPYC 7601 processors for a combined 64 cores / 128 threads while the server was equipped with 512GB DDR4-2666 memory and each OS was installed to the SSDSCKJB120G7R Intel M.2 SSD (the twenty Samsung 860 EVO SSDs weren't part of this round of OS benchmarking). For those interested in the Intel Core/Xeon performance with Windows Server 2019 against Linux, those results will be coming in the days ahead -- this level of testing is quite time consuming.

Security: 2FA, Fortnite, Bad Packets and Facebook