Alexandre Oliva 'Deblobs' Linux With GNU Linux-libre 4.20 and Guix Protects Against Back Doors With Reproducible Builds
GNU Linux-libre 4.20-gnu: Four.Two-Oh! Ho! Ho!
4.20-rc6-gnu required slightly different deblobbing code, like 4.19.11-gnu vs 4.19.10-gnu; I thought the scripts for 4.20-rc6-gnu were too late and skipped it, but Jason Self prepared and released sources and Freesh binaries. So, don't be alarmed by what might seem to be an unofficial release. I might even back-create an -rc tag for it, in case someone thinks that would be useful for paranoid-mode checking or something.
Three new drivers containing requests for blobs had them disabled: MT76x0E, Lantiq/Intel GSWIP, and Microsemi PHY. Other drivers requesting blobs required updating to the cleaning up code: btrtl, AMD GPU, i915 CSR, PSP crypto, MT76x0U, MT76x2E, MT76x2U, qtnfmac, Qualcomm ADSP and Hexagon V5 Remoteproc, x86 touchscreen, hda ca0132, ath10k, and iwlwifi.
The deblob-check script carried a lot of old gunk: rules to match false positives in old patches. Those have not been used for a while, so I cleaned them up. Holidays are such a good time to get rid of stuff you don't need any more, aren't they?
GNU Linux-libre 4.20-gnu Released With A Fresh Round Of Driver De-Blobbing
Alexandre Oliva on the behalf of the GNU Linux-libre folks has announced the release of GNU Linux-libre 4.20-gnu as their fresh re-spin of the newly released Linux 4.20 that removes support for loading binary-only modules and disabling driver code that tries to load non-free firmware/microcode.
Reproducible Builds Summit, 4th edition
As it has become tradition, a sizeable delegation of Guix developers attended this year's Reproducible Builds Summit in Paris a little over one week ago. In the Mozilla offices around 50 people representing dozens of free software projects (and also Microsoft) got ready to share ideas and work together on reproducibility problems for three days. As the agenda unfolded we would split up into small groups, each focusing on a different issue. This blog post is an attempt to share impressions from some of these group sessions.
