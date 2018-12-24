today's howtos
How to show recursive directory listing on Linux or Unix
How to compile and install Linux Kernel 4.20 from source code
How to check if your processor supports Virtualization Technology on Ubuntu
How to Dual-Boot Windows 10 and Linux Mint
How To Remove Bloatware From Your Xiaomi Device (No Root Required)
How To Install Xournal 0.4.8 on Ubuntu 18.10 And Ubuntu 18.04
How To Install FreeMind 1.0.1 on Ubuntu 18.10, Ubuntu 18.04 and Derivative Systems
How To Install Amarok 2.9 on Ubuntu 18.10, Ubuntu 18.04 And Derivative Systems
The 5 Best Linux Distros Released in 2018
There’s a beautiful world outside the dappled sunlit lands of Ubuntu Linux, something the launch of Fedora 29 Workstation is proof of. Fedora 29 comes preloaded with the fantastic GNOME 3.30, adds support for ZRAM on ARM images, and hides the GRUB menu by default on systems where Fedora is the only OS installed. It also introduces Fedora Modularity. This handy feature lets developers working with Fedora use newer (or older) versions of key packages as and when they want. For example, devs can choose whether to use Node.js version 6, version 8 or version 10, without the choice impacting the rest of the system. “You no longer need to make your whole OS upgrade decisions based on individual package versions,” explains Fedora Magazine. Arguably the most interesting changes happening in Fedora are happening in Fedora Silverblue — but more on that another time. More Feodra today:
Microsoft Windows Killed by Browsers
Software: GNOME Pomodoro, MuseScore, Cloud Sticky Notes
New Linux Mint 19.1 Videos
