Darktable 2.6.0
Darktable 2.6 Released With Experimental PPC64LE Support, New Modules & More
Just in time for managing and enhancing any holiday photos, Darktable 2.6.0 was released this Christmas Eve as the latest feature release for this leading open-source RAW photography workflow software.
The Darktable 2.6 release brings experimental PowerPC PPC64LE support so that this RAW photography software can run on the likes of Raptor Computing Systems' Talos II and Blackbird, among other POWER CPU systems. But currently in order to build for PPC64LE, the Darktable OpenCL support must be disabled.
darktable 2.6.0 released
Darktable 2.6 Released with ‘retouch’ and ‘filmic’ Modules
Darktable announced the new major 2.6.0 release today many great new features and lots of new cameras support.
Linux 4.20 and GNU Linux-libre 4.20-gnu Released, Darktable 2.6 Now Available, New Version of SuperTux and GDB 8.2.1 Is Out
Darktable 2.6 was released today. Phoronix reports that this new version of the open-source RAW photography workflow software includes experimental PowerPC PPC64LE support and "also brings a number of new modules around handling of duplicate images, allowing changes based on image frequency layers, new logarithm controls for the tone curve, ProPhotoRGB and HSL modes for the color balance module, and a lot more."
