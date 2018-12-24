FreeBSD's 2018 Report and DragonFlyBSD's 5.4.1 Release
-
FreeBSD's 2018 Report
With FreeBSD having gone all the way to 12, it is perhaps useful to take a look back at all the things that have been accomplished, in terms of many visible changes, as well as all the things that happen behind the scenes to ensure that FreeBSD continues to offer an alternative in both design, implementation, and execution.
The things you can look forward to reading about are too numerous to summarize, but cover just about everything from finalizing releases, administrative work, optimizations and depessimizations, features added and fixed, and many areas of improvement that might just surprise you a little.
Please have a cup of coffee, tea, hot cocoa, or other beverage of choice, and enjoy this culmulative set of reports covering everything that's been done since October, 2017.
-
FreeBSD Had A Very Successful 2018: Performance Improvements, Better Hardware Support
The FreeBSD project is out with their latest status report spanning from January to September 2018. This report covers the bulk of their project changes this year granted not their very latest Q4 happenings, including the release earlier this month of the long-awaited FreeBSD 12.0.
-
DragonFlyBSD 5.4.1 Released With HAMMER2 File-System Updates, New Intel Graphics Support
Released at the start of December was DragonFlyBSD 5.4 that brought a number of new features and improvements while now v5.4.1 is available that collected a few weeks worth of fixes.
DragonFlyBSD 5.4 as a six-month update to this popular BSD operating system delivered GCC 8 as the default compiler, AMD Threadripper 2 CPU support, various NUMA performance improvements, DPorts updates, various kernel tuning, and a lot of work on maturing the project's original HAMMER2 file-system support.
-
