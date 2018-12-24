Improved AMD CPU Microcode Handling On Deck For Linux 4.21
With CPU microcode updates having become increasingly important over the past year in light of the Spectre vulnerabilities and other security updates, the Linux 4.21 kernel is bringing several improvements to the AMD CPU microcode update handling.
The AMD CPU microcode update handling now does more verification work to ensure it's not corrupted, the microcode loading code has been cleaned up and seen more unification of the code paths, and other improvements.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 622 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
The 5 Best Linux Distros Released in 2018
There’s a beautiful world outside the dappled sunlit lands of Ubuntu Linux, something the launch of Fedora 29 Workstation is proof of. Fedora 29 comes preloaded with the fantastic GNOME 3.30, adds support for ZRAM on ARM images, and hides the GRUB menu by default on systems where Fedora is the only OS installed. It also introduces Fedora Modularity. This handy feature lets developers working with Fedora use newer (or older) versions of key packages as and when they want. For example, devs can choose whether to use Node.js version 6, version 8 or version 10, without the choice impacting the rest of the system. “You no longer need to make your whole OS upgrade decisions based on individual package versions,” explains Fedora Magazine. Arguably the most interesting changes happening in Fedora are happening in Fedora Silverblue — but more on that another time. More Feodra today:
Microsoft Windows Killed by Browsers
Software: GNOME Pomodoro, MuseScore, Cloud Sticky Notes
New Linux Mint 19.1 Videos
Jurisdiction stingy issue hallucinogenic
write my paper for me
best essay writing service
http://xlviagragtr.com - viagra generic viagra generic
http://xlviagracan.com - viagra for sale viagra for sale
http://levitragtr.com - levitra 20 mg levitra 20 mg
http://gtviagracan.com - viagra for sale viagra for sale
http://writemyessayhelpcenter.com - write my essay write my essay
http://essaypromaker.com - custom writing custom writing
http://glviagragtr.com - viagra generic viagra generic
http://essayfasthelp.com - essay writing service essay writing service
http://viagrawithoutdoctorx.com - viagra without a doctor prescription viagra without a doctor prescription
essay writing service
custom writing