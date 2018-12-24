Software: GNOME Pomodoro, MuseScore, Cloud Sticky Notes
-
GNOME Pomodoro New Features
GNOME Pomodoro is a time and focus management app which improves productivity and quality of work by balancing between work and rest time. If you want to learn more about this app, click here to read the article about it in detail.
A new updated version of GNOME Pomodoro is released (v0.14). The program includes some new features worth mentioning: blurred background, a stats option, and last 10 seconds notification indicator.
-
Release notes for MuseScore 3
MuseScore 3.0 is packed full of new features and improvements.
-
Free Scorewriter MuseScore 3.0 Released (How-to Install)
-
Cloud Sticky Notes – A Free Note-Taking App for Linux
Cloud Sticky Notes is just a dream catcher for people who are prone to blanking over a day to day tasks as this app can save your life. This app allows you to create notes of anything, no matter it is your routine or work schedule, date reminder or listing. Clouds Sticky Notes comes for free and is extremely easy going. This Java-based cross-platform note-taking app runs on several platforms as in Windows, Mac and Linux OS. The user interface is significantly attractive and allows the users to create, edit, add or delete notes.
The facilities are served even when you are offline. Now you may wonder about the online services. Well, when you are online, you can transfer the notes via Email or Dropbox. It is more like a virtual messenger. Again you can create hyperlinks of your selected notes also.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 571 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
The 5 Best Linux Distros Released in 2018
There’s a beautiful world outside the dappled sunlit lands of Ubuntu Linux, something the launch of Fedora 29 Workstation is proof of. Fedora 29 comes preloaded with the fantastic GNOME 3.30, adds support for ZRAM on ARM images, and hides the GRUB menu by default on systems where Fedora is the only OS installed. It also introduces Fedora Modularity. This handy feature lets developers working with Fedora use newer (or older) versions of key packages as and when they want. For example, devs can choose whether to use Node.js version 6, version 8 or version 10, without the choice impacting the rest of the system. “You no longer need to make your whole OS upgrade decisions based on individual package versions,” explains Fedora Magazine. Arguably the most interesting changes happening in Fedora are happening in Fedora Silverblue — but more on that another time. More Feodra today:
Microsoft Windows Killed by Browsers
Software: GNOME Pomodoro, MuseScore, Cloud Sticky Notes
New Linux Mint 19.1 Videos
Neatness disreputable product prescription
paper writing service
custom writing
http://xlviagragtr.com - viagra generic viagra generic
http://xlviagracan.com - viagra for sale viagra for sale
http://levitragtr.com - levitra 20 mg levitra 20 mg
http://gtviagracan.com - viagra for sale viagra for sale
http://writemyessayhelpcenter.com - write my essay write my essay
http://essaypromaker.com - custom writing custom writing
http://glviagragtr.com - viagra generic viagra generic
http://essayfasthelp.com - essay writing service essay writing service
http://viagrawithoutdoctorx.com - viagra without a doctor prescription viagra without a doctor prescription
essay writing service
custom writing