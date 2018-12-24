Microsoft Windows Killed by Browsers
This Chrome Bug Can Freeze Your Windows PC With 100% Disk Usage
Google Chrome is already known for slowing down computers, ultimately leading to 100% disk usage. On top of that, we now have a new bug that can actually freeze our Windows 10 PC.
The newly discovered tech support scam causes Google Chrome to use 100% disk in an instant. The bug uses a JavaScript code to create a loop, making it impossible to close the tab or the browser.
A Recent IE Patch is Causing Windows to Fail While Booting on Some Lenovo Laptops [Ed: When you just patch a browser and the whole operating system collapses]
Microsoft has seen its share of issues as of late, and now a seemingly simple patch is causing serious issues to certain laptops running the 2016 Anniversary Update. The update was originally released to prevent a zero-day attack on IE.
Microsoft Windows Killed by Browsers
