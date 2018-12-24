today's howtos
-
Bash uniq Command
-
Free CAD (Computer Aided Design) Software Available for Ubuntu 18.10 Cosmic Cuttlefish and Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver
-
Setting Up Zabbix Server on Debian 9.0
-
Make Linux Boot Faster by Disabling Unnecessary Services
-
Linux Find Out BIOS Version Using a Command Line Option
-
Libvirt Fencing on a Physical KVM Host
-
Display Animated Christmas Tree In Terminal
-
How to install or uninstall .Deb files packages in ubuntu
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 616 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
The 5 Best Linux Distros Released in 2018
There’s a beautiful world outside the dappled sunlit lands of Ubuntu Linux, something the launch of Fedora 29 Workstation is proof of. Fedora 29 comes preloaded with the fantastic GNOME 3.30, adds support for ZRAM on ARM images, and hides the GRUB menu by default on systems where Fedora is the only OS installed. It also introduces Fedora Modularity. This handy feature lets developers working with Fedora use newer (or older) versions of key packages as and when they want. For example, devs can choose whether to use Node.js version 6, version 8 or version 10, without the choice impacting the rest of the system. “You no longer need to make your whole OS upgrade decisions based on individual package versions,” explains Fedora Magazine. Arguably the most interesting changes happening in Fedora are happening in Fedora Silverblue — but more on that another time. More Feodra today:
Microsoft Windows Killed by Browsers
Software: GNOME Pomodoro, MuseScore, Cloud Sticky Notes
New Linux Mint 19.1 Videos
Regime tight-fisted output remedy
write my paper
essay help
http://xlviagragtr.com - viagra generic viagra generic
http://xlviagracan.com - viagra for sale viagra for sale
http://levitragtr.com - levitra 20 mg levitra 20 mg
http://gtviagracan.com - viagra for sale viagra for sale
http://writemyessayhelpcenter.com - write my essay write my essay
http://essaypromaker.com - custom writing custom writing
http://glviagragtr.com - viagra generic viagra generic
http://essayfasthelp.com - essay writing service essay writing service
http://viagrawithoutdoctorx.com - viagra without a doctor prescription viagra without a doctor prescription
essay writing service
essay writing service