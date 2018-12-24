The 5 Best Linux Distros Released in 2018 There’s a beautiful world outside the dappled sunlit lands of Ubuntu Linux, something the launch of Fedora 29 Workstation is proof of. Fedora 29 comes preloaded with the fantastic GNOME 3.30, adds support for ZRAM on ARM images, and hides the GRUB menu by default on systems where Fedora is the only OS installed. It also introduces Fedora Modularity. This handy feature lets developers working with Fedora use newer (or older) versions of key packages as and when they want. For example, devs can choose whether to use Node.js version 6, version 8 or version 10, without the choice impacting the rest of the system. “You no longer need to make your whole OS upgrade decisions based on individual package versions,” explains Fedora Magazine. Arguably the most interesting changes happening in Fedora are happening in Fedora Silverblue — but more on that another time. More Feodra today: Best of 2018: Fedora for System Administrators

Zchunk repodata in Rawhide In my last post, I mentioned that we were hoping to get Zchunk metadata into Fedora 30, and I am pleased to announce that this feature is ready for preliminary testing. Last month, Daniel Mach reviewed and accepted the zchunk patches for librepo, libdnf and createrepo_c, and last week Kevin Fenzi turned on zchunk metadata generation in Rawhide. If you install librepo and libdnf from my COPR (Rawhide only), you will download zchunk metadata if it’s available. Please note that, at the moment, only primary.xml, filelists.xml and other.xml are zchunked. Once we’re convinced that we’re not going to break anybody’s install, we will see about getting these packages pushed to Rawhide.

Microsoft Windows Killed by Browsers This Chrome Bug Can Freeze Your Windows PC With 100% Disk Usage Google Chrome is already known for slowing down computers, ultimately leading to 100% disk usage. On top of that, we now have a new bug that can actually freeze our Windows 10 PC. The newly discovered tech support scam causes Google Chrome to use 100% disk in an instant. The bug uses a JavaScript code to create a loop, making it impossible to close the tab or the browser.

A Recent IE Patch is Causing Windows to Fail While Booting on Some Lenovo Laptops [Ed: When you just patch a browser and the whole operating system collapses] Microsoft has seen its share of issues as of late, and now a seemingly simple patch is causing serious issues to certain laptops running the 2016 Anniversary Update. The update was originally released to prevent a zero-day attack on IE.