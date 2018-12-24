Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Programming: Introduction to Go, Python, Kotlin, Django and GeoDjango

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 24th of December 2018 08:33:13 PM Filed under
Development
  • An Introduction to Go

    (What follows is an excerpt from my master’s thesis, almost all of section 2.1, quickly introducing Go to people familiar with CS)

    Go is an imperative programming language for concurrent programming created at and mainly developed by Google, initially mostly by Robert Griesemer, Rob Pike, and Ken Thompson. Design of the language started in 2007, and an initial version was released in 2009; with the first stable version, 1.0 released in 2012 1.

    Go has a C-like syntax (without a preprocessor), garbage collection, and, like its predecessors devloped at Bell Labs – Newsqueak (Rob Pike), Alef (Phil Winterbottom), and Inferno (Pike, Ritchie, et al.) – provides built-in support for concurrency using so-called goroutines and channels, a form of co-routines, based on the idea of Hoare’s ‘Communicating Sequential Processes’ 2.

    Go programs are organised in packages. A package is essentially a directory containing Go files.

  • Python Insider: Python 3.7.2 and 3.6.8 are now available

    Python 3.7.2 and 3.6.8 are now available. Python 3.7.2 is the next maintenance release of Python 3.7, the latest feature release of Python.

  • Using a Kotlin-based gRPC API with Envoy proxy for server-side load balancing

    These days, microservices-based architectures are being implemented almost everywhere. One business function could be using a few microservices that generate lots of network traffic in the form of messages being passed around. If we can make the way we pass messages more efficient by having a smaller message size, we could the same infrastructure to handle higher loads.

    Protobuf (short for “protocol buffers”) provides language- and platform-neutral mechanisms for serializing structured data for use in communications protocols, data storage, and more. gRPC is a modern, open source remote procedure call (RPC) framework that can run anywhere. Together, they provide an efficient message format that is automatically compressed and provides first-class support for complex data structures among other benefits (unlike JSON).

  • Intro to the Python Random Module

    Even for someone not interested in computer programming, the usefulness of generating random numbers in certain circumstances is something obvious. In most board games we throw dice to generate an unpredictable number that defines the player's next move. Also, we can all agree that playing any card game would be pointless without a proper shuffle between rounds.

    But random numbers are not only important in relatively trivial fields like entertainment or gambling. They're especially crucial in the field of cryptography. In order to ensure safe transmission of data, every time a secure connection is necessary, a random key has to be generated. Many different kinds of electronic communication use this kind of security. It's very important for the key to be difficult to guess - the best way to ensure that is by making it random since the moment someone guesses the key, they are able to decipher the message - and the communication is not secure anymore.

  • Make a Location-Based Web App With Django and GeoDjango

    Throughout this tutorial, you’ll learn how to use Django and GeoDjango to build a location-based web application from scratch. You’ll be building a simple nearby shops application that lists the shops closest to a user’s location.

  • Python Qt5 - most simple QTreeWidget - part 001.
  • Firefox 65 Beta 6 Testday Results

    As you may already know, last Friday December 21st – we held a new Testday event, for Firefox 65 Beta 6.

    Thank you all for helping us make Mozilla a better place: priyadharshini A.

    From the Bangladesh team: Sayed Ibn Masud, Osman Noyon, Alamin Shikder, Farhan Sadik Galib, Tanjia Akter Kona, Hossain Al Ikram, Basirul Fahad, Md. Majedul Islam, Sajedul Islam, Maruf Rahman and Forhad Hossain.
    From the India team: Mohammed Adam and Adam24, Mohamed Bawas, Aishwarya Narasimhan@Aishwarya, Showkath begum.J and priyadharshini A.

»

More in Tux Machines

The 5 Best Linux Distros Released in 2018

There’s a beautiful world outside the dappled sunlit lands of Ubuntu Linux, something the launch of Fedora 29 Workstation is proof of. Fedora 29 comes preloaded with the fantastic GNOME 3.30, adds support for ZRAM on ARM images, and hides the GRUB menu by default on systems where Fedora is the only OS installed. It also introduces Fedora Modularity. This handy feature lets developers working with Fedora use newer (or older) versions of key packages as and when they want. For example, devs can choose whether to use Node.js version 6, version 8 or version 10, without the choice impacting the rest of the system. “You no longer need to make your whole OS upgrade decisions based on individual package versions,” explains Fedora Magazine. Arguably the most interesting changes happening in Fedora are happening in Fedora Silverblue — but more on that another time. Read more More Feodra today:

  • Best of 2018: Fedora for System Administrators
  • Zchunk repodata in Rawhide
    In my last post, I mentioned that we were hoping to get Zchunk metadata into Fedora 30, and I am pleased to announce that this feature is ready for preliminary testing. Last month, Daniel Mach reviewed and accepted the zchunk patches for librepo, libdnf and createrepo_c, and last week Kevin Fenzi turned on zchunk metadata generation in Rawhide. If you install librepo and libdnf from my COPR (Rawhide only), you will download zchunk metadata if it’s available. Please note that, at the moment, only primary.xml, filelists.xml and other.xml are zchunked. Once we’re convinced that we’re not going to break anybody’s install, we will see about getting these packages pushed to Rawhide.

Microsoft Windows Killed by Browsers

  • This Chrome Bug Can Freeze Your Windows PC With 100% Disk Usage
    Google Chrome is already known for slowing down computers, ultimately leading to 100% disk usage. On top of that, we now have a new bug that can actually freeze our Windows 10 PC. The newly discovered tech support scam causes Google Chrome to use 100% disk in an instant. The bug uses a JavaScript code to create a loop, making it impossible to close the tab or the browser.
  • A Recent IE Patch is Causing Windows to Fail While Booting on Some Lenovo Laptops [Ed: When you just patch a browser and the whole operating system collapses]
    Microsoft has seen its share of issues as of late, and now a seemingly simple patch is causing serious issues to certain laptops running the 2016 Anniversary Update. The update was originally released to prevent a zero-day attack on IE.

Software: GNOME Pomodoro, MuseScore, Cloud Sticky Notes

  • GNOME Pomodoro New Features
    GNOME Pomodoro is a time and focus management app which improves productivity and quality of work by balancing between work and rest time. If you want to learn more about this app, click here to read the article about it in detail. A new updated version of GNOME Pomodoro is released (v0.14). The program includes some new features worth mentioning: blurred background, a stats option, and last 10 seconds notification indicator.
  • Release notes for MuseScore 3
    MuseScore 3.0 is packed full of new features and improvements.
  • Free Scorewriter MuseScore 3.0 Released (How-to Install)
  • Cloud Sticky Notes – A Free Note-Taking App for Linux
    Cloud Sticky Notes is just a dream catcher for people who are prone to blanking over a day to day tasks as this app can save your life. This app allows you to create notes of anything, no matter it is your routine or work schedule, date reminder or listing. Clouds Sticky Notes comes for free and is extremely easy going. This Java-based cross-platform note-taking app runs on several platforms as in Windows, Mac and Linux OS. The user interface is significantly attractive and allows the users to create, edit, add or delete notes. The facilities are served even when you are offline. Now you may wonder about the online services. Well, when you are online, you can transfer the notes via Email or Dropbox. It is more like a virtual messenger. Again you can create hyperlinks of your selected notes also.

New Linux Mint 19.1 Videos

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6