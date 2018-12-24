Programming: Introduction to Go, Python, Kotlin, Django and GeoDjango
-
(What follows is an excerpt from my master’s thesis, almost all of section 2.1, quickly introducing Go to people familiar with CS)
Go is an imperative programming language for concurrent programming created at and mainly developed by Google, initially mostly by Robert Griesemer, Rob Pike, and Ken Thompson. Design of the language started in 2007, and an initial version was released in 2009; with the first stable version, 1.0 released in 2012 1.
Go has a C-like syntax (without a preprocessor), garbage collection, and, like its predecessors devloped at Bell Labs – Newsqueak (Rob Pike), Alef (Phil Winterbottom), and Inferno (Pike, Ritchie, et al.) – provides built-in support for concurrency using so-called goroutines and channels, a form of co-routines, based on the idea of Hoare’s ‘Communicating Sequential Processes’ 2.
Go programs are organised in packages. A package is essentially a directory containing Go files.
-
Python 3.7.2 and 3.6.8 are now available. Python 3.7.2 is the next maintenance release of Python 3.7, the latest feature release of Python.
-
These days, microservices-based architectures are being implemented almost everywhere. One business function could be using a few microservices that generate lots of network traffic in the form of messages being passed around. If we can make the way we pass messages more efficient by having a smaller message size, we could the same infrastructure to handle higher loads.
Protobuf (short for “protocol buffers”) provides language- and platform-neutral mechanisms for serializing structured data for use in communications protocols, data storage, and more. gRPC is a modern, open source remote procedure call (RPC) framework that can run anywhere. Together, they provide an efficient message format that is automatically compressed and provides first-class support for complex data structures among other benefits (unlike JSON).
-
Even for someone not interested in computer programming, the usefulness of generating random numbers in certain circumstances is something obvious. In most board games we throw dice to generate an unpredictable number that defines the player's next move. Also, we can all agree that playing any card game would be pointless without a proper shuffle between rounds.
But random numbers are not only important in relatively trivial fields like entertainment or gambling. They're especially crucial in the field of cryptography. In order to ensure safe transmission of data, every time a secure connection is necessary, a random key has to be generated. Many different kinds of electronic communication use this kind of security. It's very important for the key to be difficult to guess - the best way to ensure that is by making it random since the moment someone guesses the key, they are able to decipher the message - and the communication is not secure anymore.
-
Throughout this tutorial, you’ll learn how to use Django and GeoDjango to build a location-based web application from scratch. You’ll be building a simple nearby shops application that lists the shops closest to a user’s location.
-
As you may already know, last Friday December 21st – we held a new Testday event, for Firefox 65 Beta 6.
Thank you all for helping us make Mozilla a better place: priyadharshini A.
From the Bangladesh team: Sayed Ibn Masud, Osman Noyon, Alamin Shikder, Farhan Sadik Galib, Tanjia Akter Kona, Hossain Al Ikram, Basirul Fahad, Md. Majedul Islam, Sajedul Islam, Maruf Rahman and Forhad Hossain.
From the India team: Mohammed Adam and Adam24, Mohamed Bawas, Aishwarya Narasimhan@Aishwarya, Showkath begum.J and priyadharshini A.
today's howtos
The 5 Best Linux Distros Released in 2018
There’s a beautiful world outside the dappled sunlit lands of Ubuntu Linux, something the launch of Fedora 29 Workstation is proof of.
Fedora 29 comes preloaded with the fantastic GNOME 3.30, adds support for ZRAM on ARM images, and hides the GRUB menu by default on systems where Fedora is the only OS installed.
It also introduces Fedora Modularity. This handy feature lets developers working with Fedora use newer (or older) versions of key packages as and when they want. For example, devs can choose whether to use Node.js version 6, version 8 or version 10, without the choice impacting the rest of the system.
“You no longer need to make your whole OS upgrade decisions based on individual package versions,” explains Fedora Magazine.
Arguably the most interesting changes happening in Fedora are happening in Fedora Silverblue — but more on that another time.
More Feodra today:
-
In my last post, I mentioned that we were hoping to get Zchunk metadata into Fedora 30, and I am pleased to announce that this feature is ready for preliminary testing. Last month, Daniel Mach reviewed and accepted the zchunk patches for librepo, libdnf and createrepo_c, and last week Kevin Fenzi turned on zchunk metadata generation in Rawhide.
If you install librepo and libdnf from my COPR (Rawhide only), you will download zchunk metadata if it’s available. Please note that, at the moment, only primary.xml, filelists.xml and other.xml are zchunked.
Once we’re convinced that we’re not going to break anybody’s install, we will see about getting these packages pushed to Rawhide.
Microsoft Windows Killed by Browsers
-
Google Chrome is already known for slowing down computers, ultimately leading to 100% disk usage. On top of that, we now have a new bug that can actually freeze our Windows 10 PC.
The newly discovered tech support scam causes Google Chrome to use 100% disk in an instant. The bug uses a JavaScript code to create a loop, making it impossible to close the tab or the browser.
-
Microsoft has seen its share of issues as of late, and now a seemingly simple patch is causing serious issues to certain laptops running the 2016 Anniversary Update. The update was originally released to prevent a zero-day attack on IE.
Recent comments
4 hours 52 min ago
5 hours 29 min ago
5 hours 35 min ago
5 hours 37 min ago
5 hours 43 min ago
14 hours 55 min ago
2 days 1 hour ago
2 days 7 hours ago
2 days 7 hours ago
2 days 8 hours ago