Linux 4.21 Will Be Able To Read Hygon Dhyana CPU Temperatures, Adds PowerPC OCC The "hwmon" hardware monitoring changes for the Linux 4.21 kernel were sent in this past weekend. There isn't any major changes for the vast majority of users, but there is a lot of smaller happenings. With Linux 4.21, the Hygon Dhyana CPUs are now supported by the k10temp driver for being able to report the CPU core temperatures. The Hygon Dhyana processors as a reminder are the Chinese-manufactured processors that are a facsimile of current-generation AMD Zen/EPYC technology. With Linux 4.20 the initial Hygon Dhyana support was added, which mainly came down to mirroring the existing AMD CPU code paths in the kernel but under the new vendor IDs. The k10temp CPU temperature reporting support didn't make it into 4.20, but it's now in place for 4.21 and is mainly just a matter of adding the new Hygon IDs.

6 years of Raspberry Pi The Raspberry Pi was an instant success when it launched in 2012, with 100,000 of the low-cost computers ordered on the first day and 1 million sold in its first year, says Ben Nuttall, community manager of the Raspberry Pi Foundation. The devices and the foundation that backs it have come a long way in just six years, with regular hardware updates, a vibrant community, and an untiring dedication to giving students and teachers inexpensive tools for learning to code. In his Lightning Talk "6 years of Raspberry Pi" at All Things Open 2018, October 23 in Raleigh, NC, Nuttall described some of the landmark events that contributed to the Pi's success. Watch Ben's talk to learn where the Raspberry Pi began, where it's been, and where it's heading as the community prepares to celebrate the devices' seventh birthday in March 2019.