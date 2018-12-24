Turn GNOME to Heaven With These 23 GNOME Extensions
GNOME Shell is one of the most used desktop interfaces on the Linux desktop. It’s part of the GNOME project and is considered to be the next generation of the old classic GNOME 2.x interface. GNOME Shell was first released in 2011 carrying a lot of features, including GNOME Shell extensions feature.
GNOME Extensions are simply extra functionality that you can add to your interface, they can be panel extensions, performance extensions, quick access extensions, productivity extensions or for any other type of usage. They are all free and open source of course; you can install them with a single click from your web browser actually.
Linux 4.21 Will Be Able To Read Hygon Dhyana CPU Temperatures, Adds PowerPC OCC
The "hwmon" hardware monitoring changes for the Linux 4.21 kernel were sent in this past weekend. There isn't any major changes for the vast majority of users, but there is a lot of smaller happenings. With Linux 4.21, the Hygon Dhyana CPUs are now supported by the k10temp driver for being able to report the CPU core temperatures. The Hygon Dhyana processors as a reminder are the Chinese-manufactured processors that are a facsimile of current-generation AMD Zen/EPYC technology. With Linux 4.20 the initial Hygon Dhyana support was added, which mainly came down to mirroring the existing AMD CPU code paths in the kernel but under the new vendor IDs. The k10temp CPU temperature reporting support didn't make it into 4.20, but it's now in place for 4.21 and is mainly just a matter of adding the new Hygon IDs.
6 years of Raspberry Pi
The Raspberry Pi was an instant success when it launched in 2012, with 100,000 of the low-cost computers ordered on the first day and 1 million sold in its first year, says Ben Nuttall, community manager of the Raspberry Pi Foundation. The devices and the foundation that backs it have come a long way in just six years, with regular hardware updates, a vibrant community, and an untiring dedication to giving students and teachers inexpensive tools for learning to code. In his Lightning Talk "6 years of Raspberry Pi" at All Things Open 2018, October 23 in Raleigh, NC, Nuttall described some of the landmark events that contributed to the Pi's success. Watch Ben's talk to learn where the Raspberry Pi began, where it's been, and where it's heading as the community prepares to celebrate the devices' seventh birthday in March 2019.
MIPS Preparing Many Changes For Linux 4.21
The MIPS CPU architecture has suddenly become a bit more interesting now that the processor ISA will be open-sourced in 2019. With the in-development Linux 4.21 kernel there are a number of MIPS support changes inbound. The upstream Linux kernel code for MIPS continues to be improved, particularly for their newer efforts.
Intel Iris Gallium3D Driver Lands Support For Broadwell Graphics
The in-development Iris Gallium3D driver that is being developed as Intel's next-gen, open-source OpenGL Linux graphics driver started out with supporting Skylake graphics and newer. But now with the latest Iris driver code, the hardware support has been extended to cover Broadwell graphics. With Intel Broadwell graphics hardware not being radically different from Skylake, the latest Iris Gallium3D code has made the necessary changes to provide initial support for Broadwell. This is great news if you are still rocking an older Broadwell CPU, like the still very capable Core i7 5775C with its Iris Pro Graphics 6200 with eDRAM. Also: Debootstrap 1.0.112 Released To Speed Up The Bootstrapping Of Debian Accepted debootstrap 1.0.112 (source) into unstable
