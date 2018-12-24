Automatic Soap Dispenser Hides Arduino Board
If you’ve been hanging out here at Hackaday for awhile, you’ve certainly seen projects that were based around the concept of putting a miniature computer inside the carcass of some other piece of electronics. In fact at this point it’s something of a running joke, certainly we must have seen an Arduino or Raspberry Pi shoehorned into every type of consumer gadget ever built by this point. But if you thought this would be another example of that common trope by the headline, you might be in for something of a surprise.
The xf86-video-ati X.Org Driver Receives Some EOY Updates Ported From AMDGPU
If you are still running a pre-GCN AMD graphics card and unfortunately didn't find a new graphics card under any Christmas tree this year, AMD's Michel Dänzer does have a present for you with some improvements to the xf86-video-ati driver that continues serving as the common X.Org driver for pre-HD7000 series graphics cards. A batch of 13 patches were posted a few days ago to this aging X.Org driver. These changes are back-porting relevant fixes/updates from the modern xf86-video-amdgpu driver back to xf86-video-ati for benefiting these dated Radeon GPUs... Assuming you are not running Wayland or otherwise using the generic xf86-video-modesetting DDX driver atop the Radeon DRM/KMS driver.
Android Leftovers
HowTos and Programming
Linux 4.21 Will Be Able To Read Hygon Dhyana CPU Temperatures, Adds PowerPC OCC
The "hwmon" hardware monitoring changes for the Linux 4.21 kernel were sent in this past weekend. There isn't any major changes for the vast majority of users, but there is a lot of smaller happenings. With Linux 4.21, the Hygon Dhyana CPUs are now supported by the k10temp driver for being able to report the CPU core temperatures. The Hygon Dhyana processors as a reminder are the Chinese-manufactured processors that are a facsimile of current-generation AMD Zen/EPYC technology. With Linux 4.20 the initial Hygon Dhyana support was added, which mainly came down to mirroring the existing AMD CPU code paths in the kernel but under the new vendor IDs. The k10temp CPU temperature reporting support didn't make it into 4.20, but it's now in place for 4.21 and is mainly just a matter of adding the new Hygon IDs.
