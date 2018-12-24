When is software free? Is it enough that the software be licensed under a free or open license? What about patents? Software as a service? Trade secrets? What about DRM? Is software ever free?

There's a saying in the software freedom movement: "if you can't open it, it's not yours." That is, if you can't run it, study it, improve it, and distribute it, then your technology isn't free. It's closed, proprietary, un-free.

When software was first invented, it wasn't considered to be a copyrightable work; it was something more like math, a collection of utilitarian facts. A series of acts of Congress and court decisions in the 1970s and 1980s gradually and firmly moved software into the realm of copyrightable "literary works" and in reaction, Richard Stallman started the Free Software movement, with the goal of halting and reversing the encroachment of un-freedom on software.

The early free software licenses focused on clearing copyright claims, giving software authors a boilerplate legal tool to give away many of the exclusive rights that copyright automatically conferred upon them, retaining just enough copyright to prevent others from locking up the code they'd made free.