OSS Leftovers
Closed, Proprietary, Felonious: The Toxic Rainbow of Locked Technology
When is software free? Is it enough that the software be licensed under a free or open license? What about patents? Software as a service? Trade secrets? What about DRM? Is software ever free?
There's a saying in the software freedom movement: "if you can't open it, it's not yours." That is, if you can't run it, study it, improve it, and distribute it, then your technology isn't free. It's closed, proprietary, un-free.
When software was first invented, it wasn't considered to be a copyrightable work; it was something more like math, a collection of utilitarian facts. A series of acts of Congress and court decisions in the 1970s and 1980s gradually and firmly moved software into the realm of copyrightable "literary works" and in reaction, Richard Stallman started the Free Software movement, with the goal of halting and reversing the encroachment of un-freedom on software.
The early free software licenses focused on clearing copyright claims, giving software authors a boilerplate legal tool to give away many of the exclusive rights that copyright automatically conferred upon them, retaining just enough copyright to prevent others from locking up the code they'd made free.
Indies Must Open Source To Gain Momentum
When you are a professional game developer, unless you are in that "in" group that was there since the beginning, you have no creative control. You're just a gear in the machine. And there is a very good reason for that. The reason is that for whatever reason, the original "in" group did what worked. They had the right mix of experience, talent, connections, code and assets at the right time. Who are you, as a mere hired gear in the machine, to challenge their (or the CEO's) opinion that the border color for this game should be orange, not pink? Reality is, change it to orange and sales will probably tank. If you're willing to be creative, be ready to accept the consequences of your creativity. The big boys do what works because it works and no one cares about your opinion or idea.
China looks to private capital, open source technology for global tech game advantage
The definitive pronunciation guide for kubectl
If you've ever labored over how to pronounce unpronounceable IT terms, H. "Waldo" Grunenwald has your back.
In his humorous Lightning Talk at All Things Open 2018, "'kubectl': The definitive pronunciation guide," Waldo offers over a dozen ways to pronounce "kubectl" before landing on the right answer.
Pbi varsity signs MoUs for software development
Punjabi University, Patiala has inked two new cooperation agreements with Sabudh Foundation (SF), Mohali, and international Center for Free and Open Source Software (ICFOSS), Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala for setting up of Sabudh Data Science for Social Good Center at Mohali, besides development of Free and Open Source Software (FOSS) and related technology.
The MOUs were initiated by Dr Vishal Goyal, Professor, Department of Computer Science, Punjabi University Patiala, and coordinated by Dr Ashok Kumar Malik, Director, Directorate of International Students and Dr Damanjit Sandhu, Coordinator, Directorate of International Students, Punjabi University, Patiala.
Cloud Backlash Grows as Open Source Gets Less Open
Are cloud providers freeloading on free and open software? That question is casting a shadow on the growth potential of cloud computing as vendors like Confluent, MongoDB, and Redis Labs put new restrictions that prevent cloud companies from using their software in specific ways.
Confluent this month became the latest commercial open source software company to restrict the use of its software in the cloud. The move prevents cloud companies from using parts of the Confluent Platform, such as the KSQL component that uses SQL to process streaming data, as standalone software as a service (SaaS) offerings.
Jay Kreps, the co-creator of Apache Kafka and the CEO of Confluent, explained the significance of switching the Confluent Platform from the Apache 2.0 license to the new Confluent Community License.
License Changes for Confluent Platform Restricting Cloud Vendor Usage
Confluent has announced changes to the license for some components of their Confluent Platform, a streaming platform which provides capabilities to transport data, and tools to connect systems and data sources. The license changes specifically focus on restricting the usage of these components by SaaS providers.
Founded by the creators of Apache Kafka, Confluent employees are still among the primary committers on the project, while also providing their own platform based on this. The license changes will only impact specific components of this Confluent Platform, and "has no effect on Apache Kafka, which is developed as part of the Apache Software Foundation and remains under the Apache 2.0 license", as stated by Jay Kreps, Co-founder and CEO of Confluent. Accordingly, the components restricted by the new license are the Confluent REST Proxy, Schema Registry, KSQL, and connectors and were formerly known as Confluent Open Source.
The xf86-video-ati X.Org Driver Receives Some EOY Updates Ported From AMDGPU
If you are still running a pre-GCN AMD graphics card and unfortunately didn't find a new graphics card under any Christmas tree this year, AMD's Michel Dänzer does have a present for you with some improvements to the xf86-video-ati driver that continues serving as the common X.Org driver for pre-HD7000 series graphics cards. A batch of 13 patches were posted a few days ago to this aging X.Org driver. These changes are back-porting relevant fixes/updates from the modern xf86-video-amdgpu driver back to xf86-video-ati for benefiting these dated Radeon GPUs... Assuming you are not running Wayland or otherwise using the generic xf86-video-modesetting DDX driver atop the Radeon DRM/KMS driver.
Android Leftovers
HowTos and Programming
Linux 4.21 Will Be Able To Read Hygon Dhyana CPU Temperatures, Adds PowerPC OCC
The "hwmon" hardware monitoring changes for the Linux 4.21 kernel were sent in this past weekend. There isn't any major changes for the vast majority of users, but there is a lot of smaller happenings. With Linux 4.21, the Hygon Dhyana CPUs are now supported by the k10temp driver for being able to report the CPU core temperatures. The Hygon Dhyana processors as a reminder are the Chinese-manufactured processors that are a facsimile of current-generation AMD Zen/EPYC technology. With Linux 4.20 the initial Hygon Dhyana support was added, which mainly came down to mirroring the existing AMD CPU code paths in the kernel but under the new vendor IDs. The k10temp CPU temperature reporting support didn't make it into 4.20, but it's now in place for 4.21 and is mainly just a matter of adding the new Hygon IDs.
