The GPU Compute Performance From The NVIDIA GeForce GTX 680 To TITAN RTX
A few days back we posted initial Linux benchmarks of the NVIDIA TITAN RTX graphics card, the company's newest flagship Titan card shipping as of a few days ago. That initial performance review included a look at the TensorFlow performance and other compute tests along with some Vulkan Linux gaming benchmarks. In this article is a look at a more diverse range of GPU compute benchmarks while testing thirteen NVIDIA graphics cards going back to the GTX 680 Kepler days.
