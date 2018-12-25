Language Selection

Cherrytree – A Powerful Wiki Style Note Taking App for Linux

So, here comes the Cherrytree, one of the most admired note-taking wiki-style applications in the market for the users who need to note down all their details and specifics so keep they life organized and well scheduled.

This open-source and free data managing app has all the customizable advanced features in combination with formatting texts, highlighting texts and all other the typical traits that will make the note-taking life more comfortable and better.

Rich text formatting, being one of the most important attributes of a note-taking app, is also attached to the feature of synchronizing the cloud services with this app.

