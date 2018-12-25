Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 26th of December 2018 08:16:02 AM

Filed under

As you may know, Brave Browser is an open-source, Chromium based internet browsers that comes with a built-in adblocker. The feature does not block all the ads and replaces all of infected ads (used for malwertising) with Brave ads, giving the money to the website displaying the ads, to Brave sponsors and the to the community.

By default, the browser accesses only the HTTPS version of all the websites (if there is a HTTPS version available).

Due to the fact that the Brave Browser is available as a snap package, installing it on Ubuntu or a derivative system is easy. You only need to install the snapd package and to use snap to install brave: