Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 26th of December 2018 08:36:23 AM

According to its website, Polo is an “advanced file manager for Linux written in Vala)”. Further down the page, Polo is referred to as a “modern, light-weight file manager for Linux with support for multiple panes and tabs; support for archives, and much more.”

It is from the same developer (Tony George) that has given us some of the most popular applications for desktop Linux. Timeshift backup tool, Conky Manager, Aptik backup tools for applications etc. Polo is the latest offering from Tony.

Note that Polo is still in the beta stage of development which means the first stable version of the software is not out yet.v