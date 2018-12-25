Programming: Ruby 2.6.0, LLVM and PyCoder’s Weekly
-
Ruby 2.6.0 Released
We are pleased to announce the release of Ruby 2.6.0.
-
Ruby 2.6 Released With Experimental JIT Compiler - Can Yield ~1.7x Performance Boost
The folks behind the Ruby programming language have rolled out their version 2.6.0 release for Christmas. Most notable about Ruby 2.6 is that it brings an experimental JIT compiler.
Ruby 2.6 has an initial just-in-time compiler for improving the performance of Ruby programs. Ruby's JIT generates C code on disk and spawns a common C compiler for generating the native code. The common C compiler can be the likes of GCC, Clang, or Visual C++. Ruby 2.6 benchmarks have found this JIT technique to be about 1.7x faster for CPU intensive workloads.
-
Intel Contributes Its Parallel STL Implementation To LLVM
A month ago there was word that Intel wanted to contribute their Parallel STL implementation for this C++17 functionality to GCC's libstdc++ and LLVM libc++. As a wonderful open-source Christmas present, Intel's Parallel STL implementation saw its initial commit now under the LLVM umbrella.
Parallel STL provides a portable implementation of threaded and vectorized execution of standard C++ algorithms. Initially the Intel code is tied to OpenMP 4.0 and Threaded Building Blocks. C++17 adds various parallel algorithms to the standard template library allowing developers to speed up their code in a C++-defined portable manner for tapping today's systems with increasing core/thread counts. More details on the original Intel PSTL implementation can be found via software.intel.com.
-
PyCoder’s Weekly: Issue #348 (Dec. 25, 2018)
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 593 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security: Army, Updates and Reproducible Builds
today's howtos
EXT4 Seeing Various Fixes For Linux 4.21
It's so light that there are just over a dozen EXT4 patches as part of the pull request. Though via the fscrypt code for the EXT4 file-system encryption support with this next kernel it should have the initial Adiantum support targeted for low-end Android Go type hardware. Also: ARM's big.LITTLE Energy Aware Scheduling Support Has Been Sent In For Linux 4.21
Polo, the File Manager with a Paywall
According to its website, Polo is an “advanced file manager for Linux written in Vala)”. Further down the page, Polo is referred to as a “modern, light-weight file manager for Linux with support for multiple panes and tabs; support for archives, and much more.” It is from the same developer (Tony George) that has given us some of the most popular applications for desktop Linux. Timeshift backup tool, Conky Manager, Aptik backup tools for applications etc. Polo is the latest offering from Tony. Note that Polo is still in the beta stage of development which means the first stable version of the software is not out yet.v
Recent comments
2 hours 58 min ago
3 hours 5 min ago
6 hours 4 min ago
22 hours 36 min ago
1 day 36 min ago
1 day 39 min ago
1 day 43 min ago
1 day 53 min ago
1 day 14 hours ago
1 day 15 hours ago