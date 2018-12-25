Language Selection

Programming: Ruby 2.6.0, LLVM and PyCoder’s Weekly

Wednesday 26th of December 2018
Development
  • Ruby 2.6.0 Released

    We are pleased to announce the release of Ruby 2.6.0.

  • Ruby 2.6 Released With Experimental JIT Compiler - Can Yield ~1.7x Performance Boost

    The folks behind the Ruby programming language have rolled out their version 2.6.0 release for Christmas. Most notable about Ruby 2.6 is that it brings an experimental JIT compiler.

    Ruby 2.6 has an initial just-in-time compiler for improving the performance of Ruby programs. Ruby's JIT generates C code on disk and spawns a common C compiler for generating the native code. The common C compiler can be the likes of GCC, Clang, or Visual C++. Ruby 2.6 benchmarks have found this JIT technique to be about 1.7x faster for CPU intensive workloads.

  • Intel Contributes Its Parallel STL Implementation To LLVM

    A month ago there was word that Intel wanted to contribute their Parallel STL implementation for this C++17 functionality to GCC's libstdc++ and LLVM libc++. As a wonderful open-source Christmas present, Intel's Parallel STL implementation saw its initial commit now under the LLVM umbrella.

    Parallel STL provides a portable implementation of threaded and vectorized execution of standard C++ algorithms. Initially the Intel code is tied to OpenMP 4.0 and Threaded Building Blocks. C++17 adds various parallel algorithms to the standard template library allowing developers to speed up their code in a C++-defined portable manner for tapping today's systems with increasing core/thread counts. More details on the original Intel PSTL implementation can be found via software.intel.com.

  • PyCoder’s Weekly: Issue #348 (Dec. 25, 2018)
