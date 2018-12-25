Graphics: Wayland/Weston Development Stats and Mesa 18.2.8 RC
A Look At The Wayland/Weston Development Stats For 2018
This year was interesting for Wayland with the compositor support continuing to mature for both GNOME Shell and KDE Plasma, the smaller but very interesting i3-inspired Sway nearing its 1.0 release, NVIDIA working on EGLStreams support for the KWin compositor, and other advancements. But at the same time the year was unfortunate in that Samsung let go of their Wayland developers as part of their OSG restructuring, which had contributed heavily to the upstream project. Here's a look at Wayland/Weston 2018 by the numbers.
Wayland proper itself didn't see too much activity with the core Wayland itself being quite mature and the developers decided this year that it won't be tied to new Weston releases on their timed release cadence.
[ANNOUNCE] Mesa 18.2.8 release candidate
Mesa 18.2.8 Packing RADV / Meson / New Vega IDs As An End To The Series
Mesa 18.2.8 is expected to be released before the week is through as what will likely be the final point release for the 18.2 series now that Mesa 18.3 is stable.
For now there is a call for testing of the Mesa 18.2.8 release candidate for what should be promoted as the official build on Thursday. Following Mesa 18.2.8, 18.2.x users are encouraged to upgrade to the current 18.3 series.
Mesa 18.2.8 adds the new Vega M PCI ID as well as the other new Vega 10 and Vega 20 PCI IDs I've written about in recent weeks that have appeared in the AMD Linux driver but for products not currently known.
Desktop: Debian Testing Reviewed, More of That 'Year of the Linux Desktop’ Nonsense, and 'An Open Source Desktop For The Community'
Android Leftovers
Plasma secrets: Make Kate more productive
The Kate text editor is a nice, versatile piece of program. But it's not without issues. While I do like it, and I do use in the Plasma desktop environment, the reason why we gathered here, I am sometimes frustrated with how the program behaves. The tab management is tricky, some of the functions are too hidden, and we also had to deal with saving sessions, which also goes toward making Kate more efficient. As part of my everyday Plasma usage journey, with Slimbook Pro2 and Kubuntu, I'm trying to expose and then fix all sorts of niggles and issues that may arise, which often stand in between perfection and professionalism on one end and the everyday humdrum that is the Linux desktop. Hopefully, today, I can give you some useful pointers that will make you not reach out for a WINE app like Notepad++ as a solution. Which is exactly what I did, as I told you in my Slimbuntu experience report deux. Follow me.
NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier Benchmarks - Incredible Performance On The Edge
Each year it's been quite fascinating to see the advance of NVIDIA's Tegra-powered Jetson developer boards with their increasing GPU and CPU capabilities. With the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier that began shipping at the start of this quarter (as well as the AGX Xavier Module now shipping as of this month), there is a tremendous performance upgrade compared to the previous-generation Jetson TX2. I have been benchmarking the Jetson AGX Xavier the past number of weeks and continue to be surprised by its performance potential for relatively low power that makes it suitable for robotics and other AI applications. Here is a bulk of the initial benchmarks I've been running on the NVIDIA Jetson AGX with its 512-core Volta GPU and eight ARMv8.2 Carmel CPU cores.
