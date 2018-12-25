Benchmarking OpenMandriva 4.0 Alpha - The First Linux OS With An AMD Zen Optimized Build
On Christmas Eve marked the long-awaited release of the OpenMandriva Lx 4.0 Alpha and with that new version of the Mandrake/Mandriva-derived operating system came an AMD Zen "Znver1" optimized Linux build. Of course that caught my interest and I was quickly downloading this first Linux distribution with an AMD Ryzen/EPYC optimized binaries to see how it compares to its generic x86_64 operating system installation.
The AMD Zen optimized version of OpenMandriva Lx 4.0 caters its compiler flags to these latest AMD processors and other tuning to try to improve the experience. (There are some more details on the design changes with their Znver1 build in our forums.) This AMD Zen optimized build not only has the stock OS image rebuilt for Zen but a copy of its entire package archive re-built with Zen optimizations as an alternative to their generic Intel/AMD x86_64 package repository. It perhaps would be interesting if they pursued Function Multi-Versioning (FMV) and other compiler techniques for optimizations moving forward. But for users, simply download and install the OpenMandriva Znver1 image and if you are off to the races with AMD Zen optimizations by default.
