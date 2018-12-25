Programming leftovers
ClickUp – A Cross-Platform Project Management and Productivity Software
Everyone prefers to get the best thing for free. And if you’re looking for project management software, it can’t be ignored getting the ‘Best’ and ‘Free’ together in one package. So here is an intuitively designed project management platform called ClickUp.
It’s an entire productivity platform that keeps your team and personal work organized in one beautifully intuitive place. Now you can use one platform for everything. Sometimes, organizing projects from the ground can be confusing. But with ClickUp, you can take out confusions out of the equation as it helps you to organize your projects using a great approach. ClickUp is more than just a task management application since it provides much more amazing features like notes, reminder, calendar, goals even including an inbox.
Latest HummingBoard SBC adds CAN and serial ports
SolidRun has launched a variation on the HummingBoard Edge SBC called the HummingBoard CBi that swaps the HDMI port with CAN and serial ports and similarly runs Linux on an i.MX6 MicroSOM. SolidRun has introduced a HummingBoard CBi spin-off of its earlier HummingBoard Edge SBC that adds CAN and serial ports. The sandwich-style board, which ships with a standard enclosure, has the same 102 x 69mm footprint of the Edge and the HummingBoard-Gate and ships with open schematics.
Adiantum & Streebog Sent In For Linux 4.21 Along With Various Crypto Performance Boosts
The crypto subsystem changes for the Linux 4.21 kernel were sent in this morning and they are quite exciting. Most notably, Adiantum was added as Google's replacement for their original Speck plans for supporting data encryption on low-end Android Go devices that lack native crypto extensions on the CPU/SoC. Adiantum's performance beats out Speck and most importantly there aren't the concerns like there were with Speck with it being developed by the NSA and potentially back-doored.
Servers/Containers: Ansible, Kubernetes, OpenShift and Docker
