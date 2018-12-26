Servers/Containers: Ansible, Kubernetes, OpenShift and Docker Maximize your Ansible skills with these 7 how-tos Ansible is a powerful, agentless (but easy-to-use and lightweight) automation tool that’s been steadily gaining popularity since its introduction in 2012. This popularity is due in part to its simplicity. Ansible’s most basic dependencies, Python and SSH, are available by default almost everywhere, making it easy to use Ansible for a wide range of systems: servers, workstations, Raspberry Pis, industrial controllers, Linux containers, network devices, and so on. Ansible is also diverse in the tasks it can perform. From core modules to manage system configuration, network management, cloud resource creation, and even Kubernetes integration, Ansible can integrate with a wide variety of systems and software. It’s easy to write custom modules for Ansible as well, extending it to perform all manner of functions in the environment.

Developing applications on OpenShift in an easier way I’m a Java developer with more than 15 years of coding experience, and while I’ve been working with OpenShift for over three years now, I never found it easy to use or compelling as a day to day development platform. Why? There are many reasons to this question, but the key ones are, complexity and speed. Before you call me a troll, allow me to explain. As a Java developer, one of the things that I’ve done for a long time has been to build using maven (I never got to gradle myself). Maven has provided me the ability to do almost anything I wanted with a simple command line tool. Almost anything meant that I typically had my runtimes installed and available on my local machine, and maven only had to deploy (or copy) the generated artifact into the appropriate location. Sometimes this even triggered a restart of my runtime, or just a reload if the integration with the runtime allowed for such fanciness. It took me a long time to get used to maven. I bet that it was the same for most of you. But once I knew (more or less) how to use it, it was pretty cool. I could share my source code, with a pom.xml file to any of my colleagues and they could build and test the application, just the same way I did.

DockerCon ’18 Barcelona Recap As you all know, I always say, “It’s okay to be new,” but sometimes it’s hard to practice what you preach. DockerCon ’18 was the first conference I have ever attended alone and being at one so far away from home was a scary experience. However, it seems it really is okay to be new in the Docker community — our first day even kicked off with Docker CEO Steve Singh’s keynote discussing that very subject. Steve is also new to the Docker community and during his keynote, he brought up the word “hygge,” which he said refers to a form of togetherness based on equality. I must say this feeling was not only encouraged, but nurtured throughout the conference.

sed 's/docker/containers/g' As one of the first container platforms available, Docker quickly racked up enormous market share. Not to knock Docker, but "alternatives are good," says Chris Collins, an automation engineer at Duke University. In his Lightning Talk, "sed 's/docker/containers/g'," at All Things Open 2018, October 23 in Raleigh, NC, Chris shares some of the container runtimes, engines, tools, and orchestration options you might want to consider using instead of—or alongside—Docker.