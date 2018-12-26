New frontiers in freedom for a new year
The beginning of a new year invests us with new hope for the future: while the free software movement has been dealt some harsh blows in 2018, here at the Free Software Foundation (FSF) we have a lot of reasons for optimism as well.
The public is slowly becoming aware that Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Apple, and other purveyors of proprietary software don’t have their best interests at heart, that “smart home” appliances are an unwise buy, and that allowing bulk surveillance in the name of “security” isn’t worth the loss of freedom. The less people outside of the inner circle of tech trust the peddlers of nonfree software and related products, the more open they are to our message; the more the public fights back to defend net neutrality, smash the disastrous EU Copyright Directive Article 13, and demand answers about how social media giants are violating their privacy, the broader our potential audience grows.
In order to create the free world we need, free software must become a "kitchen table" issue. Making that happen is a large part of the FSF’s mission, and it takes the everyday advocacy and hard work of a huge community of supporters to make it possible. It also takes funds for campaigns, software development, and more -- freedom isn’t always gratis, unfortunately. So we’re making one last push to ask you to help us start 2019 in a position of strength.
today's leftovers
Connecting To A Proxy Server - Part 2
Previously, We have seen what a proxy server is, it's advantages and some web that tells you about your connection. However, you must be clear that proxy and VPN are not the same and that a proxy server does hide your IP but does not eliminate more identifying data. Next, we are going to show you how to connect to a proxy.
Connecting To A Proxy Server - Part 1
In this series, we will detail how to connect to a proxy web server in order to be able to browse anonymously. This series is related to the post on how to connect to a VPN that Mohd Sohail wrote in the past and you can read that here.
Latest HummingBoard SBC adds CAN and serial ports
SolidRun has launched a variation on the HummingBoard Edge SBC called the HummingBoard CBi that swaps the HDMI port with CAN and serial ports and similarly runs Linux on an i.MX6 MicroSOM. SolidRun has introduced a HummingBoard CBi spin-off of its earlier HummingBoard Edge SBC that adds CAN and serial ports. The sandwich-style board, which ships with a standard enclosure, has the same 102 x 69mm footprint of the Edge and the HummingBoard-Gate and ships with open schematics.
