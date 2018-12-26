today's leftovers Gaming for Linux, Raspberry Pi, and open source: Top reads of the year It's been a good year for gaming and Linux. For one thing, it's become much easier to play proprietary games on Linux in recent years, but open source gaming has also seen many advances, thanks in part to a retro gaming renaissance. If you are a gamer and an open source advocate, Opensource.com's top 11 gaming articles of 2018 (listed below) will help you enjoy your games and support open source at the same time. If fun is your goal, you might want to start with our six-part series that looked at some of the best, most polished open source games in various genres. It covered 30 games, so there is plenty of variety. We also published two great articles about retro gaming on a Raspberry Pi. One explores five different ways to use a Raspberry Pi to play retro games, and the other explains how to set up RetroPie on Raspberry Pi for retro gaming.

Bluestar Linux 4.19.11 Run Through In this video, we look at Bluestar Linux 4.19.11. Enjoy!

Fedora Rawhide Users Can Now Test The Experimental Zchunk Metadata Support Zchunk is the file format announced earlier this year for delivering good compression while being delta-friendly and based upon Zsync and Casync while compression handling is done by Zstandard. There was a plan to switch to Zchunk for repository metadata with Fedora 29, but that didn't pan out in time. Now the plan is to make the repo metadata switch for Fedora 30 and now it can be tested with Fedora Rawhide.

Best of 2018: 5 Open Source SIEM Tools Worth Checking Out Security information and event management (SIEM) is the cornerstone of IT security. All other network solutions are merely data flows that feed into an organization’s SIEM. Not all SIEMs are created equal, and their capabilities can vary wildly. Choosing the right one for your needs can mean the difference between detecting a security weakness and becoming just another statistic. A SIEM solution is a combination of a security event management (SEM) system and a security information management (SIM) system. SEMs monitor servers and networks in real time, while SIMs store the data.

Europe Speeds Ahead on Open Access: 2018 in Review Open access is the common-sense idea that scientific research (especially scientific research funded by the government or philanthropic foundations) should be available to the public—ideally with no legal or technical barriers to access and reuse. EFF is a longtime supporter of the open access movement: we think that promoting broad access to knowledge and information helps to ensure that everyone can speak out and participate in society. For over five years now, EFF and our allies in the open access world have been campaigning for the Fair Access to Science and Technology Research Act (FASTR, S. 1701, H.R. 3427). Despite broad support from both parties and barely any opposition from anyone besides major publishers, Congress continues to snooze on FASTR year after year. While Congress dragged its feet on important legislative fixes, the most exciting changes came in Europe and at the state level. This year, though, something changed. Europe soared ahead of the United States with the Plan S initiative, a plan to require government-funded research to be made available to the public on the date of publication by the year 2020. Thirteen government agencies that fund research have endorsed Plan S, as well as a few foundations.

Connecting To A Proxy Server - Part 2 Previously, We have seen what a proxy server is, it's advantages and some web that tells you about your connection. However, you must be clear that proxy and VPN are not the same and that a proxy server does hide your IP but does not eliminate more identifying data. Next, we are going to show you how to connect to a proxy.