Security: WireGuard, Kaspersky and Ubuntu

Thursday 27th of December 2018
Security
  • WireGuard Is Now Available From Apple's App Store

    But for Linux desktop users, WireGuard wasn't added to net-next so it doesn't look like it's coming now for the current Linux 4.21 cycle with its merge window currently open... At least the DKMS module support for WireGuard is in good shape. More details on setting up WireGuard for different platforms can be found at WireGuard.com.

  • Kaspersky Lab Finds Vulnerabilities With Connected EV Chargers That Can Be Used To Hack Home Networks

    It took longer than expected, but connected EV home chargers are showing their potential danger in an era of the Internet of Things (IoT). Kaspersky Lab has reported finding a serious flaw for home networks with connected EV chargers.

  • How to secure your Ubuntu 18.04 Desktop installation with Uncomplicated Firewall

    So you just installed Ubuntu Desktop 18.04. You're probably assuming that desktop is already pretty secure. That assumption is, for the most part, correct. However, we all know that any computer connected to a network is insecure. We must always do everything we can to secure those desktops. Although out of the box, a Ubuntu desktop is going to be exponentially more secure than, say a Windows desktop, that doesn't mean you shouldn't take extra steps to secure it.

Chrome OS to test early GPU support for Linux apps soon

If you’ve kept up with Chrome OS in the past six months or so, you’ll know that one of the more interesting new features to launch is Linux apps support. While this has potential to introduce all sorts of new applications to Chrome OS, there are some features missing that hold it back, in this early stage. One of the most anticipated features, graphics acceleration (or GPU support), necessary for running Linux games and some other apps, will be available to test soon on Chrome OS. Read more Also: Chrome OS Camera App Is Now Open Source

Region’s public sector takes to open source software

Dubai: Open source software development is gaining some much needed traction as organisations try to find the right mix between innovation and cost efficiencies. Within the public sector, there is a focus to move away from proprietary technologies towards open source innovations, according to Adrian Pickering, regional general manager for Red Hat, the US software company. Read more

New frontiers in freedom for a new year

The beginning of a new year invests us with new hope for the future: while the free software movement has been dealt some harsh blows in 2018, here at the Free Software Foundation (FSF) we have a lot of reasons for optimism as well. The public is slowly becoming aware that Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Apple, and other purveyors of proprietary software don’t have their best interests at heart, that “smart home” appliances are an unwise buy, and that allowing bulk surveillance in the name of “security” isn’t worth the loss of freedom. The less people outside of the inner circle of tech trust the peddlers of nonfree software and related products, the more open they are to our message; the more the public fights back to defend net neutrality, smash the disastrous EU Copyright Directive Article 13, and demand answers about how social media giants are violating their privacy, the broader our potential audience grows. In order to create the free world we need, free software must become a "kitchen table" issue. Making that happen is a large part of the FSF’s mission, and it takes the everyday advocacy and hard work of a huge community of supporters to make it possible. It also takes funds for campaigns, software development, and more -- freedom isn’t always gratis, unfortunately. So we’re making one last push to ask you to help us start 2019 in a position of strength. Read more

today's howtos

